Milwaukee Makers Market is a free admission seasonal art, craft and maker fair that features seasoned crafters, hobbyists, artists, freelance designers, performance artists, small business owners and new and full-time makers.

MMM started in 2017 as a small outdoor event in the Colectivo Coffee Bay View parking lot and has grown into a large, long-running monthly markets and held at various venues like Discovery World, Ivy House MKE and American Family Field.

“Our mission is to support local makers by creating fun and safe one-stop-shop experiences, connecting our artisans with current and future fans, and celebrating Milwaukee’s incredible makers community,” says Ryan Laessig, creator and curator.

Milwaukee Makers Market is the 2025 Winner of The Shepherd Express “Best Art & Craft Fair-Makers Market”

Check-out the photo gallery by Erol Reyal of the Milwaukee Makers Market held on Sunday, June 21 at American Family Field.

× 1 of 11 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Milwaukee Makers Market Colin Galvan and Ryan Laessig, Milwaukee Makers Market Creator and Coordinator × 2 of 11 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Milwaukee Makers Market Stacey M Stewartson, Maebel Handcrafted Jewelry and Artwork × 3 of 11 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Milwaukee Makers Market Beatrix Leach, Artist and Owner of The Periwinkle Bea × 4 of 11 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Milwaukee Makers Market Justin Myers, Georgina Myers and Melissa Krchma purchased handcrafted art from Fern & Feather Craft Co × 5 of 11 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Milwaukee Makers Market Logan Madox, Alaskan Based Photography × 6 of 11 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Milwaukee Makers Market Audrey Avril Artist and Storyteller × 7 of 11 Expand Abby Jensen, Maker, Project Manager and Designer at Makery Maven Co Milwaukee Makers Market Photo by Erol Reyal × 8 of 11 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Milwaukee Makers Market Jake, Henley, Juniper and Katie, Artist and Owner of Glimmer & Gloom × 9 of 11 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Milwaukee Makers Market Cayla Mrnik, Artist and Owner of Cayla The Painter × 10 of 11 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Milwaukee Makers Market Madison Dawne, Printmaker and Owner of Madison Dawne Studios. × 11 of 11 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Milwaukee Makers Market Wendy, Emily, Gena, Sara and Zeno, guests at the Milwaukee Makers Market Artisan Fair. Prev Next

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