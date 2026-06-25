Milwaukee Makers Market

MMM started in 2017 as a small outdoor event in the Colectivo Coffee Bay View parking lot and has grown into a large, long-running monthly markets and held at various venues like Discovery World, Ivy House MKE and American Family Field.

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Supporting Milwaukee Arts

Milwaukee Makers Market is a free admission seasonal art, craft and maker fair that features seasoned crafters, hobbyists, artists, freelance designers, performance artists, small business owners and new and full-time makers.

MMM started in 2017 as a small outdoor event in the Colectivo Coffee Bay View parking lot and has grown into a large, long-running monthly markets and held at various venues like Discovery World, Ivy House MKE and American Family Field.

“Our mission is to support local makers by creating fun and safe one-stop-shop experiences, connecting our artisans with current and future fans, and celebrating Milwaukee’s incredible makers community,” says Ryan Laessig, creator and curator.

Milwaukee Makers Market is the 2025 Winner of The Shepherd Express “Best Art & Craft Fair-Makers Market

Check-out the photo gallery by Erol Reyal of the Milwaukee Makers Market held on Sunday, June 21 at American Family Field.

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Milwaukee Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Milwaukee Makers Market

Colin Galvan and Ryan Laessig, Milwaukee Makers Market Creator and Coordinator

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Milwaukee Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Milwaukee Makers Market

Stacey M Stewartson, Maebel Handcrafted Jewelry and Artwork

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Milwaukee Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Milwaukee Makers Market

Beatrix Leach, Artist and Owner of The Periwinkle Bea

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Milwaukee Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Milwaukee Makers Market

Justin Myers, Georgina Myers and Melissa Krchma purchased handcrafted art from Fern & Feather Craft Co

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Milwaukee Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Milwaukee Makers Market

Logan Madox, Alaskan Based Photography

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Milwaukee Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Milwaukee Makers Market

Audrey Avril Artist and Storyteller

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Milwaukee Makers Market

Abby Jensen, Maker, Project Manager and Designer at Makery Maven Co

Milwaukee Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

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Milwaukee Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Milwaukee Makers Market

Jake, Henley, Juniper and Katie, Artist and Owner of Glimmer & Gloom

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Milwaukee Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Milwaukee Makers Market

Cayla Mrnik, Artist and Owner of Cayla The Painter

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Milwaukee Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Milwaukee Makers Market

Madison Dawne, Printmaker and Owner of Madison Dawne Studios.

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Milwaukee Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Milwaukee Makers Market

Wendy, Emily, Gena, Sara and Zeno, guests at the Milwaukee Makers Market Artisan Fair.

Learn more or get involved: