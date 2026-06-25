Milwaukee Makers Market is a free admission seasonal art, craft and maker fair that features seasoned crafters, hobbyists, artists, freelance designers, performance artists, small business owners and new and full-time makers.
MMM started in 2017 as a small outdoor event in the Colectivo Coffee Bay View parking lot and has grown into a large, long-running monthly markets and held at various venues like Discovery World, Ivy House MKE and American Family Field.
“Our mission is to support local makers by creating fun and safe one-stop-shop experiences, connecting our artisans with current and future fans, and celebrating Milwaukee’s incredible makers community,” says Ryan Laessig, creator and curator.
Milwaukee Makers Market is the 2025 Winner of The Shepherd Express “Best Art & Craft Fair-Makers Market”
Check-out the photo gallery by Erol Reyal of the Milwaukee Makers Market held on Sunday, June 21 at American Family Field.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Milwaukee Makers Market
Colin Galvan and Ryan Laessig, Milwaukee Makers Market Creator and Coordinator
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Milwaukee Makers Market
Stacey M Stewartson, Maebel Handcrafted Jewelry and Artwork
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Milwaukee Makers Market
Beatrix Leach, Artist and Owner of The Periwinkle Bea
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Milwaukee Makers Market
Justin Myers, Georgina Myers and Melissa Krchma purchased handcrafted art from Fern & Feather Craft Co
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Milwaukee Makers Market
Logan Madox, Alaskan Based Photography
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Milwaukee Makers Market
Audrey Avril Artist and Storyteller
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Abby Jensen, Maker, Project Manager and Designer at Makery Maven Co
Milwaukee Makers Market
Photo by Erol Reyal
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Milwaukee Makers Market
Jake, Henley, Juniper and Katie, Artist and Owner of Glimmer & Gloom
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Milwaukee Makers Market
Cayla Mrnik, Artist and Owner of Cayla The Painter
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Milwaukee Makers Market
Madison Dawne, Printmaker and Owner of Madison Dawne Studios.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Milwaukee Makers Market
Wendy, Emily, Gena, Sara and Zeno, guests at the Milwaukee Makers Market Artisan Fair.