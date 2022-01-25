Neil Willenson, VP of Community Relations at Kapco, Inc. and Zach Eisendrath, VP of Business Development at Kacmarcik Enterprises

It is a great privilege being part of a community that has a vibrant arts scene. Milwaukee is so much richer because of our performance groups, summer festivals, visual artists, Gallery Nights and so much more. For the past 10 years, Kapco and our related entertainment companies KNE, Given Entertainment, Inspire America Speakers Bureau and Stars for Charities have done our best to support this flourishing local arts scene in southeastern Wisconsin.

The CEO and chairman of our companies, Jim Kacmarcik, is an advocate for young artists and on a personal level has a deep passion for the arts. Jim and our companies provide vast resources to support various arts organizations locally including MYSO, RUACH, North Shore Academy of the Arts, First Stage and many others.

Through our Stars for Charities booking services, we connect area non-profit organizations with celebrities, entertainers and public speakers including coordinating a recent appearance by Hamilton star Mandy Gonzalez for an ABCD charity event.

COVID was a major challenge for local performers and industry professionals. We were honored to produce Kapco’s Live At The Lot, a successful parking lot concert series where thousands of guests could enjoy local and national entertainers from the safety of their own vehicle or in an area outside their vehicle. Dozens of local entertainers and production professionals received some compensation from Live At The Lot during a really painful time for those in the entertainment industry. Several thousand safely people attended Live At The Lot at a time when nearly every indoor venue was closed.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Our InspireAmerica Speakers Bureau provides schools, non-profit organizations and corporations with top level inspiring speakers who share important messages with tens of thousands of people annually. Our two most in-demand speakers are Milwaukee’s own Pardeep Kaleka and Arno Michaelis. It has been a privilege securing dozens of speaking engagements for these two men who dedicate their lives to fostering unity and celebrating diversity.

We look forward to growing our entertainment endeavors in the future. We salute the thousands of Milwaukee artists who provide our region with vibrancy, diversity and great enjoyment.

Visit: Inspire America Speakers