Rich Zimmermann, Photojournalist

Capture a moment of history with a photograph. That has been my motto every time that I have taken a photo since I was 14 years old.

While in high school I had a wonderful photo teacher who helped me mold my photo career. I did mostly sports photography and processed the film in the school darkroom. I also worked at Camera Corner then and learned as much as I could.

I later opened my own studio, Intrepid Trips, in 1974. It was a good idea but not really profitable. I expanded my photo jobs to include musicians, Indy cars, and an occasional wedding. I photographed the Jeff Beck Group multiple times and some of my photos were published in his book, BECK01. I first met him in 1972 and we easily became friends. He was the best and liked cars. His show in Chicago last October would be my last time seeing him. I have also contributed photos to other publications on music and auto racing.

I continue to work on other projects such as Gathering on the Green and with the Village of Wauwatosa. I received the Milwaukee Press Club Gold Award for Excellence in Journalism in 2019 and 2020 for the Best Sports Photograph. In 2018, I contributed to an HBO documentary, If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd. In 2020, I contributed photos to the Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for the Doobie Brothers, and then last year with the Foo Fighters.

A lot of my photo collection is on my website to view where I do a blog every other Monday. Check out the Racing and Rock categories for a peek into my photo world.

One of the books I am holding in the photo is a biography of my father that I just finished writing. The Carl Zimmermann Story is being printed and bound. He was the news director and anchor for Channel 6 in Milwaukee after a very interesting military career covering World War II and the Korean War.

Thank you to everyone who has helped me with my fun-filled life working as a photographer. I have seen a lot of interesting things, like George Carlin’s arrest at Milwaukee’s Summerfest in 1972. And thank you Erol for the great photo you took of me. You know, photographers really don’t like being photographed!

Visit: richzimmermann@me.com