Riverwest's Blueberry Block Party

On July 18, Blueberry Fest featured fresh blueberries from Steffen Orchards, Fort Atkinson (collectively eating “at least” 200 pounds of blueberries and probably way more😅) and custom brews from Amorphic Beer and topped off with all kinds of sweet and savory blueberry goodies from local vendors.

This neighborhood block party celebrates the Riverwest neighborhood and the Milwaukee community with live music, craft and activity stations, face-painting, tarot, community orgs, tintype photography, live block printing and more.

“This is what community looks like—showing up, getting to know your neighbors, supporting local businesses, sharing joy together and remembering that creating community can happen in your own backyard. Thank you to everyone who visited blueberry fest, our amazing vendors who made blueberry everything to get into the spirit of this fruit, and the other wonderful organizers of blueberry fest who put their heart and soul into this neighborhood block party!” Cheers! Celeste & Gigi, The Polish Flat

Check-out the photo gallery by Erol Reyal of Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026.

× 1 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026 Owners of The Polish Flat, Gigi Kliesmet and Celeste Carroll, Riverwest's Emporium for Antique and Vintage Treasures. × 2 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026 Joe, Neil and Amanda, Riverwest “Rock & Roll Legends”. × 3 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026 Oxbow, Liv Weiss and Helena Rose. × 4 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026 Olivia Steffen, Steffen Orchards/Berry Good Donuts. × 5 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026 Annalesa, Jacob and June Albright from Bayview, Wisconsin. × 6 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026 Kayla Bouma, Owner/Founder of ECO MKE. × 7 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026 Mia, with body butter from Sankofa Dreams and Trinity from Thrift-Tee Business. × 8 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026 Moldy Tates, Singer/Songwriter. × 9 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026 Patricia Blauvelt, Artist from Zeme Studio, a small batch ceramics studio in Bayview, Milwaukee. × 10 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026 Grace from Tarot D Amore. × 11 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026 Abbie, Joe, Eve and Junie enjoying Chillwaukee Pops at Riverwest Blueberry Fest. × 12 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026 Kimberly Zabel and Melissa Latona from Sussex, Wisconsin. × 13 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026 Ron from Amorphic Beer offers a toast with his custom brew. × 14 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026 Milwaukee’s Riverwest Blueberry Fest. Prev Next

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