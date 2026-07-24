Riverwest's Blueberry Block Party

On July 18, Blueberry Fest featured fresh blueberries from Steffen Orchards, Fort Atkinson (collectively eating “at least” 200 pounds of blueberries and probably way more😅) and custom brews from Amorphic Beer and topped off with all kinds of sweet and savory blueberry goodies from local vendors.
This neighborhood block party celebrates the Riverwest neighborhood and the Milwaukee community with live music, craft and activity stations, face-painting, tarot, community orgs, tintype photography, live block printing and more.
“This is what community looks like—showing up, getting to know your neighbors, supporting local businesses, sharing joy together and remembering that creating community can happen in your own backyard. Thank you to everyone who visited blueberry fest, our amazing vendors who made blueberry everything to get into the spirit of this fruit, and the other wonderful organizers of blueberry fest who put their heart and soul into this neighborhood block party!” Cheers! Celeste & Gigi, The Polish Flat
Check-out the photo gallery by Erol Reyal of Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026
Owners of The Polish Flat, Gigi Kliesmet and Celeste Carroll, Riverwest's Emporium for Antique and Vintage Treasures.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026
Joe, Neil and Amanda, Riverwest “Rock & Roll Legends”.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026
Oxbow, Liv Weiss and Helena Rose.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026
Olivia Steffen, Steffen Orchards/Berry Good Donuts.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026
Annalesa, Jacob and June Albright from Bayview, Wisconsin.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026
Kayla Bouma, Owner/Founder of ECO MKE.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026
Mia, with body butter from Sankofa Dreams and Trinity from Thrift-Tee Business.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026
Moldy Tates, Singer/Songwriter.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026
Patricia Blauvelt, Artist from Zeme Studio, a small batch ceramics studio in Bayview, Milwaukee.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026
Grace from Tarot D Amore.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026
Abbie, Joe, Eve and Junie enjoying Chillwaukee Pops at Riverwest Blueberry Fest.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026
Kimberly Zabel and Melissa Latona from Sussex, Wisconsin.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026
Ron from Amorphic Beer offers a toast with his custom brew.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026
Milwaukee’s Riverwest Blueberry Fest.