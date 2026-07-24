Riverwest's Blueberry Block Party

Riverwest Blueberry Fest celebrated summer’s sweetest fruit with 65 local small businesses, creators, art, vintage, food, drinks, live music, and a whole lot of blueberry everything!

by

Supporting Milwaukee Arts

On July 18, Blueberry Fest featured fresh blueberries from Steffen Orchards, Fort Atkinson (collectively eating “at least” 200 pounds of blueberries and probably way more😅) and custom brews from Amorphic Beer and topped off with all kinds of sweet and savory blueberry goodies from local vendors.

This neighborhood block party celebrates the Riverwest neighborhood and the Milwaukee community with live music, craft and activity stations, face-painting, tarot, community orgs, tintype photography, live block printing and more.

“This is what community looks like—showing up, getting to know your neighbors, supporting local businesses, sharing joy together and remembering that creating community can happen in your own backyard. Thank you to everyone who visited blueberry fest, our amazing vendors who made blueberry everything to get into the spirit of this fruit, and the other wonderful organizers of blueberry fest who put their heart and soul into this neighborhood block party!” Cheers! Celeste & Gigi, The Polish Flat 

Check-out the photo gallery by Erol Reyal of Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026.

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Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Owners of The Polish Flat, Gigi Kliesmet and Celeste Carroll, Riverwest's Emporium for Antique and Vintage Treasures.

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Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Joe, Neil and Amanda, Riverwest “Rock & Roll Legends”.

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Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Oxbow, Liv Weiss and Helena Rose.

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Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Olivia Steffen, Steffen Orchards/Berry Good Donuts.

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Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Annalesa, Jacob and June Albright from Bayview, Wisconsin.

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Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Kayla Bouma, Owner/Founder of ECO MKE.

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Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Mia, with body butter from Sankofa Dreams and Trinity from Thrift-Tee Business.

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Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Moldy Tates, Singer/Songwriter.

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Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Patricia Blauvelt, Artist from Zeme Studio, a small batch ceramics studio in Bayview, Milwaukee.

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Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Grace from Tarot D Amore.

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Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Abbie, Joe, Eve and Junie enjoying Chillwaukee Pops at Riverwest Blueberry Fest.

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Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Kimberly Zabel and Melissa Latona from Sussex, Wisconsin.

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Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Ron from Amorphic Beer offers a toast with his custom brew.

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Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Riverwest Blueberry Fest 2026

Milwaukee’s Riverwest Blueberry Fest.

Learn more or get involved: