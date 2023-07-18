Robin Pluer, Chanteuse

My passion for the arts and my passion for this city has never been stronger.

I was born here and have been singing since I was coined " the canary", by my Polish and Dutch family watching my older brothers' records spinning, and have been singing professionally ever since, in Rhythm and Blues bands with colleagues, Paul Cebar and the Sieger boys to The Chris Hanson band and my French groups with MRS FUN, Juli Wood, Peter Roller and Glen Asch from the MSO.

Life without the arts would be a cake with no icing, and no juice in the orange. Milwaukeeans have been very lucky to enjoy the MSO, which has never had to stop performing for lack of financial support, unlike many other orchestras in this country.

Fantastic theatre companies like Theatre X in the ‘70s and ‘80s to the Rep, Theatre Gigante and so many smaller groups that can afford space here that would be outpriced in another city. OK, then we have the Calatrava, wow! And countless galleries bringing color texture, and culture to our town.

For the music scene, it's fabulous, I simply can’t keep up with all the outdoor and indoor summer concerts and free!

As I conclude my 26th consecutive year singing at our Bastille Days fest, I revel in the magical setting of St John’s Cathedral Square, singing French chansons for our sweet and emotive audience, who ride that musical wave with us, I'm beyond grateful to the L’Alliance Française and East Town Association for making our Milwaukee Bastille Days, the biggest in the country! Really!!

I believe each artistic medium feeds the other, I attempt to be visually artistic with my costume creations, and without a bit of theatrical pose demonstrating the lyrics of the song, could be mighty boring!

I encourage all folks, young and old to appreciate the arts from the murals on our buildings to the stunning architecture of the Pabst and Warner theaters, and so many more, listen to the music wafting across our parks, through the porches, windows, and clubs. And let’s not forget cuisine! From the French flavors to Speed Queen’s BBQ to Leon's custard. Soak it in, revel in it, filling your every sense, be it music, art, theater, or food.

Embrace and support the arts! So grateful to be a musician in our town! Sincerely, Robin Pluer.

Visit: RobinPluer