Ross Monagle, Video Editor and Director of Photography

Music has always been a part of my life. I didn’t have a choice. When I was a kid, my dad played in bands every night of the week. This was before he entered the video and audio post-production industry. So until I went to kindergarten, I was either listening to his bands rehearse in the basement, or sitting around at Uncle Bob’s or Beihoff Music. At the same time, my dad taught guitar lessons, and I “helped” him load into Milwaukee clubs like Who’s on First? That exposure was instrumental in my eventual involvement in creative endeavors and deep appreciation for the arts community in Milwaukee.

I started skateboarding in 5th grade and with that came exposure to new genres of music. I can thank skateboarding for my first videography experience. Capturing my friends’ skating with in-camera video editing and photography taught me how to be quick and agile. Skate videos were such a huge part of the culture at the time, and MTV actually produced music television, so if I wasn’t skateboarding, I was sitting on the couch watching music videos.

Fast forward to my early 20s—my father opened a studio with his longtime friend John Tanner. While on set at Tanner Monagle watching them film the George Lynch video “Scary Licks and Fretboard Tricks” for Hal Leonard, I met Gary Wernette who was an instructor at MATC’s video production program. I enrolled in that program the next fall and began working at Tanner Monagle as a video editor. At MATC our classes were in the Milwaukee PBS studio, so we got to work on all the amazing programs being produced like Black Nouveau, which spotlights Milwaukee art from many different perspectives.

Working at Tanner Monagle for 15 years allowed me to develop as a videographer, cinematographer, video editor and storyteller. I had some amazing opportunities to work with agency creatives, DIY artists, fashion schools (shout out to Edessa), and amazing musicians including the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and almost every type of band the city offers. I also benefited greatly from mentors like Sitora Takanaev, a local, esteemed producer and casting director who challenged me to think differently about the stories I was telling.

My favorite projects are those that focus on people. Recently I was the co-director of photography, co-writer, and editor of the documentary, You Can if You Will: The Jerry Kramer Story. I’m also proud that I served as assistant director and director of photography for Joanne Williams’ film Kaukauna and King 50 Years Later. I love telling people's stories. Milwaukee’s creative community is extremely talented but severely underrated. I enjoy opportunities where I can help change that dynamic with film, storytelling, and art.

My eventual wife Jaceleen introduced me to another art form, food. Jaceleen is an accomplished pastry chef. She was exposed to all the amazing restaurants in the city and forced me to eat at least four desserts with every meal for her “research.” Jaceleen is one of many amazing chefs in her family. I didn’t have a choice but to appreciate it, and I’m not complaining about it.

Recently I left the family business to try something new. I took a position with Kohler as a senior video editor. One of the draws to Kohler was the company’s dedication to the arts. I’m not sure if there’s another corporation that supports and celebrates the arts the way Kohler does, while also contributing with their own products made through collaborations with artists worldwide.

On top of it all, Jaceleen and I are raising three kids. We expose them to the arts just as we were as kids. As parents, we know how important it is that we don’t take the arts for granted. I still work with local organizations, bands, and artists every chance I get, and encourage other makers and artists to do the same. Support and collaboration are key. The city is growing and is sure to evolve as the climate continues to change. This will only make our creative offerings more diverse. Keep supporting local music, keep supporting local artists, and keep supporting local restaurants!

Visit: rossmonagle.com