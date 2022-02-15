Sandy Maxx, Host of Milwaukee PBS' ‘The Arts Page’

What has impressed me most about the Milwaukee arts scene is the sincere sense of community and support. Interviewing hundreds of local artists for “The Arts Page” TV show over the past nine seasons has continued to reveal an uplifting arts and culture environment here.

We live in area where individuals and organizations freely and enthusiastically encourage others to discover and enjoy the countless ways creativity is happening. You’ll find filmmaking, music, dance, theater, painting, photography, writing—all kinds of inventiveness and collaboration by all kinds of people. Gallery nights, festivals and other events bring together artists and fans of art.

I’m grateful to be in a position to use TV as another way to connect artists to a larger audience, which hopefully strengthens our creative community and creates constructive conversations to benefit and beautify our city.

Creativity didn’t stop due to COVID-19. As we emerge from the pandemic and gather safely more often, we'll be seeing how creators continue and how some have evolved in their expressions.

Visit: Sandy Maxx, “The Arts Page”