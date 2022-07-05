Sean Kiebzak, CEO of Arts @ Large

A love letter to the artists and artist educators in our community:

Your creative minds have inspired, repaired and healed our spirits over the course of these last two unfathomable years. You have invited us into the intimate spaces of your practice and encouraged us to discover our own creative voice. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

As an organization whose vision is for all K-12 Milwaukee students to have equal access to an education that includes the arts, we could not and cannot inspire our young people without you. The undiscovered talent that has been unearthed through these creative experiences has brought us hope, joy, and excitement as we prepare our future together. The creative resilience of our artist community has modeled practices of adaptation, inspiration, and creative thinking; practices that have woven their way into the fabric of our beloved community.

Now is the time to witness the creative movement in action by joining us for our next exhibition opening. “Memories from Somewhere” opens July 22 and features our first music artist-in-residence Sam Kacala. Riding the wake of our previous student exhibition “We Will March Forever,” we will be hosting dozens of artists over the next three months who will be offering free family art workshops at our community center. There’s no better way to celebrate our artists, so join us in our sincere gratitude to those that make our days a little lighter and allow us to appreciate moments that are so beautifully curated.

Visit: Arts @ Large

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP