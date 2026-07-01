Photo by Erol Reyal
Strawberry Festival 2026 Cedarburg, Wisconsin
Sarah Enwald, Executive Director of Cedarburg Festivals.
Strawberry Festival 2026 saw record-breaking attendance with festival goers enjoying the near-perfect weather to get their strawberry fix. With over 300 artists, makers and food vendors, there was something for everyone, including a live mermaid, baby kangaroos, typewriter poets, multiple music stages, a pancake breakfast and LOTS of strawberry-themed food and drink.
Two dozen non-profits and fundraising groups provided staffing for all the festival booths, including shortcake, lemonade and fresh berries and the official Festival Food Booth is run by the Cedarburg High School Robotics team who are ranked in the top 4% in the world of high school robotics teams.
The official Festival Beer Garden Sponsor this year welcomed Third Space Brewing and The Elbow Room as the Community Mainstage Sponsor.
Festivals are an important part of the community, bringing 100,000 visitors to Cedarburg over the span of two days. These festivals support the local merchants and economy with the hope that visitors will come back to Cedarburg during non-festival weekends to enjoy all Cedarburg has to offer.
A common misconception is that the festivals are run by the City of Cedarburg. Festivals of Cedarburg is a 501 (c) (3) organization with a mission to create festivals that support downtown businesses and the greater Cedarburg community at no cost to the taxpayers.
"With a part-time staff of four, these incredible festivals could not happen without the hundreds of volunteers who dedicate their weekend to making sure 100,000 attendees have a fun and safe festival experience," says Sarah Enwald, Executive Director, Cedarburg Festivals.
Stay on top of the news of the day
Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays.
Check-out the photo gallery by Erol Reyal of Strawberry Festival 2026 held June 27-28 in Cedarburg, Wisconsin.
1 of 14
Photo by Erol Reyal
Strawberry Festival 2026 Cedarburg, Wisconsin
Mark and Ellery Clegg enjoying strawberries and waffles.
2 of 14
Photo by Erol Reyal
Strawberry Festival 2026 Cedarburg, Wisconsin
Artist Angela Scott owns The Eco Purse Project and creates one of a kind handmade upcycled clothing and accessories to add magic and whimsy to your life.
3 of 14
Photo by Erol Reyal
Strawberry Festival 2026 Cedarburg, Wisconsin
Strawberry Festival 2026 view from the roof of Penzeys Spices on Washington Avenue in Historic Downtown Cedarburg, Wisconsin.
4 of 14
Photo by Erol Reyal
Strawberry Festival 2026 Cedarburg, Wisconsin
The band "Some Assembly Required" played at the Cedarburg Art Museum Stage.
5 of 14
Photo by Erol Reyal
Strawberry Festival 2026 Cedarburg, Wisconsin
Daniel S. Kniess, Project Lead the Way,Technology & Engineering Teacher at Cedarburg High School with members of the Hexhounds (FRC Team 3197) Robotics 2026 State Championship Team.
6 of 14
Photo by Erol Reyal
Strawberry Festival 2026 Cedarburg, Wisconsin
Melissa Chevremont (Brady’s Aunt) serving strawberries provided by Catalano Produce of Milwaukee helping to benefit the Brady Wynn foundation.
7 of 14
Photo by Erol Reyal
Strawberry Festival 2026 Cedarburg, Wisconsin
Audrey, Alex and James creating art provided by the Cedarburg Toy Company.
8 of 14
Photo by Erol Reyal
9 of 14
Photo by Erol Reyal
10 of 14
Photo by Erol Reyal
Strawberry Festival 2026 Cedarburg, Wisconsin
The Accompany of Kids performance at “Party In The Park”.
11 of 14
Photo by Erol Reyal
Strawberry Festival 2026 Cedarburg, Wisconsin
Veronica Kay and Ashley Mc Williams from Zion, IL enjoying a relaxing moment at Cedar Creek Park in Cedarburg, Wisconsin.
12 of 14
Photo by Erol Reyal
Strawberry Festival 2026 Cedarburg, Wisconsin
Miguel Munoz Art at Strawberry Festival 2026.
13 of 14
Photo by Erol Reyal
Strawberry Festival 2026 Cedarburg, Wisconsin
The Acoustic Steve Project band played at the Bella Lei Beauty Stage.
14 of 14
Photo by Erol Reyal
Learn more or get involved:
- Cedarburg Festivals
- Hexhounds (FRC Team 3197) Robotics
- Some Assembly Required
- Penzeys Spices
- The Eco Purse Project
- The Acoustic Steve Project
- Miguel Munoz Art
- Accompany of Kids
- The Acoustic Steve Project
- Thumbprint Press & Design
- Brady Wynn foundation
- Cedarburg Toy Company
- Cedarburg Art Museum
- The Cedarburg Cultural