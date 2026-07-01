× Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Strawberry Festival 2026 Cedarburg, Wisconsin Sarah Enwald, Executive Director of Cedarburg Festivals.

Strawberry Festival 2026 saw record-breaking attendance with festival goers enjoying the near-perfect weather to get their strawberry fix. With over 300 artists, makers and food vendors, there was something for everyone, including a live mermaid, baby kangaroos, typewriter poets, multiple music stages, a pancake breakfast and LOTS of strawberry-themed food and drink.

Two dozen non-profits and fundraising groups provided staffing for all the festival booths, including shortcake, lemonade and fresh berries and the official Festival Food Booth is run by the Cedarburg High School Robotics team who are ranked in the top 4% in the world of high school robotics teams.

The official Festival Beer Garden Sponsor this year welcomed Third Space Brewing and The Elbow Room as the Community Mainstage Sponsor.

Festivals are an important part of the community, bringing 100,000 visitors to Cedarburg over the span of two days. These festivals support the local merchants and economy with the hope that visitors will come back to Cedarburg during non-festival weekends to enjoy all Cedarburg has to offer.

A common misconception is that the festivals are run by the City of Cedarburg. Festivals of Cedarburg is a 501 (c) (3) organization with a mission to create festivals that support downtown businesses and the greater Cedarburg community at no cost to the taxpayers.

"With a part-time staff of four, these incredible festivals could not happen without the hundreds of volunteers who dedicate their weekend to making sure 100,000 attendees have a fun and safe festival experience," says Sarah Enwald, Executive Director, Cedarburg Festivals.

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Check-out the photo gallery by Erol Reyal of Strawberry Festival 2026 held June 27-28 in Cedarburg, Wisconsin.

× 1 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Strawberry Festival 2026 Cedarburg, Wisconsin Mark and Ellery Clegg enjoying strawberries and waffles. × 2 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Strawberry Festival 2026 Cedarburg, Wisconsin Artist Angela Scott owns The Eco Purse Project and creates one of a kind handmade upcycled clothing and accessories to add magic and whimsy to your life. × 3 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Strawberry Festival 2026 Cedarburg, Wisconsin Strawberry Festival 2026 view from the roof of Penzeys Spices on Washington Avenue in Historic Downtown Cedarburg, Wisconsin. × 4 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Strawberry Festival 2026 Cedarburg, Wisconsin The band "Some Assembly Required" played at the Cedarburg Art Museum Stage. × 5 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Strawberry Festival 2026 Cedarburg, Wisconsin Daniel S. Kniess, Project Lead the Way,Technology & Engineering Teacher at Cedarburg High School with members of the Hexhounds (FRC Team 3197) Robotics 2026 State Championship Team. × 6 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Strawberry Festival 2026 Cedarburg, Wisconsin Melissa Chevremont (Brady’s Aunt) serving strawberries provided by Catalano Produce of Milwaukee helping to benefit the Brady Wynn foundation. × 7 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Strawberry Festival 2026 Cedarburg, Wisconsin Audrey, Alex and James creating art provided by the Cedarburg Toy Company. × 8 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal × 9 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal × 10 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Strawberry Festival 2026 Cedarburg, Wisconsin The Accompany of Kids performance at “Party In The Park”. × 11 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Strawberry Festival 2026 Cedarburg, Wisconsin Veronica Kay and Ashley Mc Williams from Zion, IL enjoying a relaxing moment at Cedar Creek Park in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. × 12 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Strawberry Festival 2026 Cedarburg, Wisconsin Miguel Munoz Art at Strawberry Festival 2026. × 13 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Strawberry Festival 2026 Cedarburg, Wisconsin The Acoustic Steve Project band played at the Bella Lei Beauty Stage. × 14 of 14 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Prev Next

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