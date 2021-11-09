Terry Murphy, Executive Director, ArtWorks for Milwaukee

ArtWorks for Milwaukee is celebrating 20 years of hiring high school students to create art while learning career readiness. You might know one of the 1,400 or so students who have worked with us over the past 20 years. They have used what they learned at ArtWorks as they pursue careers in human resources, business, manufacturing, social services, cosmetology, healthcare, marketing, the arts, and more.

We contribute to a more inclusive workforce by bringing teens of different ethnicities, incomes, neighborhoods, schools, and gender identities together to expand their network and develop skills for career success.

You may be familiar with some of the public art our interns have created over the years, including the bottle cap mosaic sign at the Northwest Side CDC’s Green Tech Station, the UMOS mural across from Transfer Pizza, the Caring Neighbors mural at Walnut Way Conservation Corp., and the murals at Ruby and 27th Streets in the Garden Homes neighborhood.

Visit: Art Works for Milwaukee