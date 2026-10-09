The Grohmann Museum at MSOE 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival

The Lost Arts Festival featured artisans of traditional crafts and trades that have shaped communities, industries and everyday life for generations.

For one afternoon a year, the Grohmann Museum becomes a living laboratory where visitors experience hands-on demonstrations showcasing the craftsmanship behind their work.

Live music was provided by Susan Nicholson and John Jack from Frogwater.

“The Lost Arts Festival, our 15th annual, provides the opportunity to further highlight the activities and ways of work depicted in the paintings and bronzes in the Museum’s permanent collection. Through the kind cooperation of a number of artists and artisans from the community, the collection comes alive with demonstrations of shoe carving, caning, cider milling, weaving, Old Master painting and much, much more,” said James Kieselburg, director of the Grohmann Museum.

MSOE’s Grohmann Museum is a unique institution, both in this state and nationally, with its focus on working people. Its “Man at Work” collection comprises more than 1,300 paintings and sculptures dating from 1580 to the present. The works reflect a variety of artistic styles and subjects that document the evolution of organized work: from farming and mining to trades such as glassblowing and seaweed gathering.

Highlights included:

Luke’s Lost Arts, Wooden Shoe Carvers – Visitors watched the centuries-old craft of wooden shoe carving, a skilled woodworking tradition that combines utility, artistry and cultural heritage.

Cary Suneja, Paper Marbling and Bookbinding– Suneja showcased the centuries-old techniques of paper marbling, which creates swirling decorative designs, and hand bookbinding, the craft of assembling and protecting books by hand.

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Flying Colors Glass, Stained Glass– Gary Elshoff highlighted the art of stained-glass construction, from cutting and shaping colored glass to assembling decorative and architectural pieces using traditional methods.

Russ Piant, Cider Making and Canning– Piant demonstrated traditional food-preservation methods, including cider production and home canning techniques that have helped families store seasonal harvests for generations.

John’s Chair Caning– Chair caning involves weaving natural materials into chair seats and backs to restore antique furniture and preserve a practical craft that dates back hundreds of years.

Trey Savage, Charcoal Drawing– Savage demonstrated charcoal drawing, a classic artistic medium prized for its rich texture, expressive line work and ability to capture light and shadow.

Julie De Reu, Spinner– Using raw fibers and a spinning wheel, De Reu demonstrated how wool and other natural materials are transformed into yarn for knitting, weaving and textile production.

Cream City Rug Hooking– Members of this local guild demonstrated rug hooking, a textile art that transforms strips of wool fabric into colorful decorative rugs and wall hangings using hand-operated hooks and traditional patterns.

Check-out the photo gallery by Erol Reyal of the Grohmann Museum at MSOE 15th annual Lost Arts Festival on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

Photo by Erol Reyal 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival at the Grohmann Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival at the Grohmann Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival at the Grohmann Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival at the Grohmann Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival at the Grohmann Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival at the Grohmann Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival at the Grohmann Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival at the Grohmann Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival at the Grohmann Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival at the Grohmann Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival at the Grohmann Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival at the Grohmann Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival at the Grohmann Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival at the Grohmann Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival at the Grohmann Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival at the Grohmann Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival at the Grohmann Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival at the Grohmann Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival at the Grohmann Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival at the Grohmann Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival at the Grohmann Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival at the Grohmann Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival at the Grohmann Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival at the Grohmann Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 15th Annual Lost Arts Festival at the Grohmann Museum

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