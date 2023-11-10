Tom Crawford, 91.7 FM WMSE, Station Manager

Sometimes I can’t believe how significantly Milwaukee’s art and music scenes have shaped my life. After more than 40 years, it’s sometimes hard for me to separate myself from the WMSE 91.7FM. We do more than simply broadcast music. We are truly community-powered and supported because we’re a hub of art and creativity. To me, music is art, and art is life. Milwaukee has a constant, vibrant, and eclectic artistic spirit. The city has always provided for me, both as an individual and as the station manager of WMSE. And that’s why it’s imperative that I support Milwaukee arts and music in return.

Let’s rewind a bit to the inception of our radio station. It’s a story that exemplifies the intertwining of art and science, a theme that has been a guiding force in my life. The station was initially conceived and constructed by the dedicated students of the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). They painstakingly built the station's studios, including all the buttons, knobs, and gadgets required to make a radio station work. WMSE is their legacy, an enduring symbol of artistic vision and technical prowess.

It has been a profoundly wild privilege to champion Milwaukee music and art through my role as the station manager of WMSE for more than three decades. I can’t believe I get to do this every day. WMSE is a steadfast advocate for artists, providing a platform for their music to reach a wider audience. Through our airwaves, we celebrate the grit and determination of Milwaukee musicians, sharing their stories and sounds with everyone who listens. The station's commitment to local music is a testament to the value we place on this thriving community.

Milwaukee's art and music scenes are not just about entertainment; they are a reflection of the city’s identity and a powerful force that brings people together. They inspire unity and promote a sense of belonging. They challenge our perspectives and open our hearts to new experiences. The cultural vitality of this city is something worth celebrating, preserving, and nurturing.

I’d like to express my gratitude to the countless individuals who have been part of this journey. To the talented musicians, the dedicated WMSE team, and the passionate supporters of Milwaukee's art and music, you have enriched my life in immeasurable ways.

