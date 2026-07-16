Whitefish Bay Art Festival 2026

The Whitefish Bay Art Fest, a free admission and family-friendly event offered viewing of thousands of paintings, sculptures, photographs, and jewelry from 100 juried artists from across the country.

Hosted by The Merchants of Whitefish Bay and organized and directed by Amdur Productions, a nationally acclaimed arts festival production company, the Whitefish Bay Art Fest returned with artists booths stretched down the beautiful tree-lined closed streets of the downtown district of the city on East Silver Spring Drive.

Festival goers enjoyed live music, delicious snacks, cold beer and the Kids Art Zone offered face painting, games and fun art projects with Live Art Demo signs to get interactive with the artists.

Check-out the photo gallery by Erol Reyal of Whitefish Bay Art Fest 2026 held July 11-12 in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin.

Photo by Erol Reyal Photo by Erol Reyal Photo by Erol Reyal Photo by Erol Reyal Photo by Erol Reyal Photo by Erol Reyal Photo by Erol Reyal Photo by Erol Reyal Photo by Erol Reyal Photo by Erol Reyal Photo by Erol Reyal Photo by Erol Reyal Photo by Erol Reyal

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