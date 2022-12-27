William Sanders, Chief Operations Officer, Record Head

My name is William Sanders, I've worked at Record Head for about a decade and a half and I have personally seen the impact that a local independent record store has on its community and local arts scene. The local record store I call home is Record Head.

Record Head is a Milwaukee institution that has fostered the love of music for many generations. Starting in 1972 as a store that sold records and pipes it has grown over the last 50 years into something that means so much more to so many people. Whether is finding the Holy Grail for your collection or a last-minute much-needed cord or adapter for a gig we are always ready and willing to help support anyone that comes into these doors. As one of the last bastions of independently owned music stores in Wisconsin, Record Head has cemented itself as a pillar in the Milwaukee Music scene.

One of my favorite things about being in the store is to hear the passionate discussions uniting of all different backgrounds and ages in their universal language, the love of music.

One of my favorite quotes is as follows; “Music speaks the language of the soul, penetrating the past and resonating into the future, unearthing pain and tenderness and sorrow and joy, reminding us of our infinite fragility and extraordinary strength, reigniting our dreams and passions once again to remind us of who we are meant to be.” -LR Knost.

It may seem grandiose, but I get a turn of meaning out of helping people get into the world of music or helping them along in their journey. Whether it be helping someone out with their first turntable or someone finding a record that they listened to with their parents when they were younger there is just so much joy that can be found in the world of music. A little place like mine where everyone is welcome to find the music that they so treasure is pivotal in supporting the arts and it brings me untold pride to continue the legacy of this place and this community.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Visit: Record Head