‘The star exploding in the body’ opens in Sheboygan

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Michael Kohler Arts Center 'The star exploding in the body' - Guadalupe Maravilla with Emery Blagdon Guadalupe Maravilla with Emery Blagdon: The star exploding in the body installation view at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, 2026.

Artists find their inspiration from numerous sources, many of them close to home. Often, the closer that inspiration is, the more powerful the resulting artwork becomes.

The John Michael Kohler Art Center in Sheboygan recently launched an exhibit featuring the work of two widely diverse artists from two distinctly different cultural and geographic backgrounds whose only connection is the cancer each of them suffered during their lifetimes.

“The star exploding in the body,” now on display at JMKAC and the museum’s Art Preserve through December 6, examines the work of the Guadalupe Maravilla and the late Emery Blagdon, each of whom suffered from cancer and both of whom sought alternative ways to combat their diseases and promote wellness utilizing elements from the Earth and vibrations from the universe to drive the cancers from their bodies.

The exhibit title is the first line from the poem “Cancer and Nova” by award-winning American poet Hyam Plutzik. The exhibit itself is unlike any other exhibit JMKAC has mounted in recent years, according to museum associate curator Laura Bickford.

Sound, Vibration, Energy

“The star exploding in the body turns the gallery into a site of activation rather than observation through sound, vibration and the interspersed energies of Maravilla’s ‘Disease Throwers’ which he calls mariposa relampa’go, or ‘Lightening Butterfly,’ and Blagdon’s Healing Machine,” Bickford explains. Visitors are invited to experience how these artists envision their works not simply as objects to be viewed, but as forces to be used in the pursuit of restoration and care.”

The two participating artists couldn’t be more different. Blagdon, the oldest of six born to a Nebraska farm family in 1907, wasn’t interested in the family business. He spent several years as an itinerant laborer, riding the rails and seeing the country. He returned home in 1930 and did odd jobs, and in 1955 inherited his uncle’s house in Garfield Table, Neb. As members of his immediate family suffered and died from cancer, the self-taught Blagdon sought to tap what he believed were the curative powers of the Earth, creating a “healing environment” in a shed behind his house. His kinetic assemblages incorporated pieces of sheet metal, tin foil, magnets, masking tape, beer cans, Christmas lights and other shiny and silvery odds and ends. He also included packages and jars of minerals and chemical elements acquired from a pharmacist friend. He referred to his collection as “my pretties.”

Blagdon died in 1986, but his pharmacist friend cared for the healing center until it was gifted to JMKAC in 2007. The museum’s ownership of the work helped prompt the creation of the current exhibit, Bickford says. Maravilla saw Blagdon’s “healing environment” at JMKAC and felt an immediate connection the late artist’s work.

Systems at Work

Expand Photo courtesy of John Michael Kohler Arts Center 'The star exploding in the body' - Guadalupe Maravilla with Emery Blagdon Guadalupe Maravilla with Emery Blagdon: The star exploding in the body installation view at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, 2026.

“Both artists believed that cancer and whatever caused it were parts of larger systems at work on our bodies,” the curator explains. “To cure cancer, they believed we needed to be in alignment with these systems, from vibrations and energy to elements in the air.”

Maravilla, a transdisciplinary visual artist, choreographer, and healer, has an even more colorful and unique background. At the age of eight, he was part of the first wave of unaccompanied children to cross the United States border in the 1980s as a result of the Salvadoran Civil War. He eventually made his way to New York, where he received art degrees from the School of Visual Arts and Hunter College, and has since earned numerous honors for his work.

At age 36, Maravilla was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer. During treatment, he tapped into Indigenous healing practices, including sound baths, which are ceremonies that harness sonic vibrations from gongs, conch shells, and other instruments to restore balance and calm. Blurring art, science, and medicine, Maravilla began creating sculptures he calls “Disease Throwers” or “healing machines,” incorporating found objects tied to his migration history alongside the music of conch shells, gongs and bowls that he activates through sound ceremonies.

Maravilla has already initiated one sound ceremony to accompany the JMKAC exhibit’s opening, recordings of which play in the gallery to accompany the visual images. He will return to JMKAC in November for two more sound ceremonies, one open to the public and the other reserved for the cancer community.

“Blagdon and Maravilla are incredibly generous as artists that their entire outputs were devoted to this topic,” Bickford adds. “Healing emanates from this artwork.”

“The star exploding in the body” will run as a joint exhibit between the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, 608 New York Avenue, and the museum’s Art Center, 3636 Lower Falls Road, both in Sheboygan. For more information visit jmkac.org.