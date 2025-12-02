A Joyful, Musical ‘Christmas Carol’

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Cast of A Christmas Carol - Milwaukee Rep MilwaukeeRepertory Theater presents A Christmas Carolin the Pabst Theater, November 25–December 24, 2025. Pictured:The Cast of A Christmas Carol.

Ebenezer Scrooge. The name instantly conures up meanness, nastiness and “Bah! Humbug(ness).” When Charles Dickens wrote A Christmas Carol in 1843, he was following a Victorian holiday tradition that many enjoyed at that time of year: A ghost story! And this ghost story has four, count ‘em four, ghosts. And what a tale it tells.

In the Milwaukee Rep’s highly entertaining 50th anniversary production of the Christmas classic, those supernatural spirits lift our own spirits and just in time for the holiday season. As adapted and smartly directed by Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements, this Carol is a joyful, musical celebration, including those ghosts.

Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Jordan Anthony Arredondo and Matt Daniels - A Christmas Carol MilwaukeeRepertory Theater presents A Christmas Carolin the Pabst Theater, November 25–December 24, 2025. Pictured: Jordan Anthony Arredondo and Matt Daniels.

Some are funny, some are scary (but in a fun way). But they all remind us of what this “ghost story at Christmas” means at this time of year. And in particular, for Scrooge himself. Can this foursome help Scrooge find his way back to celebrating the season? And changing his hardened heart for good?

Ghost #1 is Scrooge’s business partner Jacob Marley (a just enough scary Mark Corkins) who warns his sole friend that he will be visited by three ghosts—past, present and future. This is for Scrooge’s “welfare” and to save him from the torturous afterlife Marley must exist in for eternity.

Ghost #2, The Ghost of Christmas Past walks Scrooge back through his past as we learn how he became so cruel and heartless through his own sad childhood. Kevin Kantor makes his Ghost magical, larger than life and a delight to watch.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Ghost #3, The Ghost of Christmas Present (a splendid comic yet serious portrayal by Todd Denning) shows Scrooge the spirit of the times he lives in, focusing on the family of his poorly paid clerk, Bob Cratchit (Reese Madigan in another excellent reprisal of this role). Despite a lack of material wealth, the Cratchit family is filled with an abundance of love and kindness toward one another. Even as they deal with a “crippled child,” Tiny Tim, their innate goodness outshines the hardships they endure.

Ghost #4, The Ghost of Christmas Future (Connor Nekich) is where the scary and the supernatural come together. Literally big time. Monstrously tall, shrouded in dark robes with piercing red eyes, we feel the encroaching menace in the dead silence. Can the images of what may happen change Scrooge in time? (No spoilers here. After all, it’s the holidays!).

Matt Daniels returns as Scrooge, and he continues to refine and add to his amazing, transformative portrayal of the miser and the man. As he barks out orders and cruel remarks, there is now a trailing growl that underscores the verbal “venom” We sense his human weariness and frustration at dealing with the outside world; it simply gets in his way of being laser focused on making money, and more money. Daniels’ Scrooge is wholly three-dimensional; an aged adult wounded emotionally as a young boy now hardened and, at heart, fearful of the world. Once again, his performance truly embodies the heart and soul of this production.

While it’s the Rep’s 50th Anniversary production, A Christmas Carol remains a tale as timeless as ever. Its messages of the heartfelt need for human connection and practicing kindness, especially during the holiday season, resonate today as much as ever. We can thank those four ghosts—and Scrooge himself—for showing us, once again, the true meaning of Christmas.

A Christmas Carol runs through December 24 at the Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St. Run time: approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes including one intermission. Recommended for ages 6 and up. For more information, call: 414-224-9490 or visit: milwaukeerep.com