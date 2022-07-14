A Puckish Prince Brings a Sense of Levity to “Hamlet” at American Players Theatre

× Expand Photo by Liz Lauren American Players Theatre 'Hamlet' American Players Theatre 'Hamlet' - Triney Sandoval & Colleen Madden

Despite the last glow of outdoor twilight, the moors are dark indeed for the ghostly appearance of a murdered king in Shakespeare’s Hamlet, one of the first shows to debut at the Hill Theatre at American Players Theatre in Spring Green.

Hamlet is among five shows onstage now at American Players Theatre. It is one of three plays being staged in the 1,100-seat outdoor theater, which was built from a natural, bowl-shaped amphitheater in forested property surrounding the theater complex. Critics and audiences alike have long waxed poetic at the ideal combination of nature and artifice one finds here in the woods.

It should be noted that this is the company’s first “full season” following the 2020 pandemic, and it is indeed a gem to be witnessed by all who love theater.

Two other productions, with much smaller casts, are being presented in rotating repertory in the company’s indoor theater. More shows are yet to debut as part of APT’s 43rd season, and the indoor stage stays open through November 20.

Hamlet is one of Shakespeare’s most popular tragedies, and it appears fairly often in APT’s roster. Over the years, Wisconsin’s veteran actor-director-author James DeVita has often been a part of it. DeVita is the current production’s director. In the 2013 version, he played Claudius, the murderer who seizes his brother’s crown and his queen. Going back even further to the 2003 APT production, DeVita played the title character.

Exploring Hamlet’s Many Moods

Shakespeare’s Hamlet has a universality that speaks to all generations. In Spring Green, the Danish prince continues to cast its spell on APT’s audiences.

Universality may suggest why this production’s costumes do not seem tied to a specific era. They range from vaguely medieval to current-day dress. And some of the royal costumes could even be called futuristic.

Prince Hamlet first appears onstage dressed entirely in black, a sign that he is still mourning the death of his father, the king. Queen Gertrude, Hamlet’s mother, wears a slinky, form-fitting gown made of pale blue satin. This indicates that she has moved on from her former husband’s death. The occasion is a royal party, celebrating Gertrude’s recent marriage to her ex-brother-in-law Claudius, who has also become king. The new king is jubilant over his recent possession of both crown and queen.

Soon, Hamlet hears of a ghost who makes nightly appearances to the sentry guards. According to Hamlet’s friend, Horatio, the ghost seems to resemble Hamlet’s father. Intrigued, Hamlet is eager to see for himself.

In the hands of veteran APT player Nate Burger, Hamlet displays all the shock, awe and anger one expects from the following scene. As the ghost, actor David Daniel is a tall, dignified specter. His kingly outfit seem to carry bits of dirt, as if he has just hoisted himself from the grave (costumes by Daniele Tyler Mathews). The ghost seeks revenge for his treacherous death.

If this scene fails to send a shiver down one’s spine, audience members should check themselves for a pulse.

Emboldened by the ghost’s request, Hamlet devises a plan for revenge. He also makes time to ask bold questions about the meaning of life. In this moment, Nate Burger turns to the hushed audience. The theatergoers are waiting expectantly for Hamlet’s famous “to be, or not to be” monologue, as well as the one that begins with “what a piece of work is man.” Burger doesn’t disappoint.

Strong Connection with the Audience

× Expand Photo by Liz Lauren American Players Theatre 'Hamlet' American Players Theatre 'Hamlet' - Nate Burger

Burger’s Hamlet may seem less melancholy or forceful than some would wish, but Burger works hard to establish a close connection with the audience. These frequent attempts to draw the audience into the action meet with some success. In Hamlet’s final swordfight, for example, there’s no question about who the audience is rooting for.

Burger is ably supported by a large cast. There’s Daniels, who also doubles as a gravedigger in addition to portraying Hamlet’s ghostly father. Kelsey Brennan delights as Hamlet’s friend, Horatio. Playing a traditionally male character gives Brennan a leg up on two of the play’s female characters, namely, Queen Gertrude (played with a deft sensitivity by APT veteran Colleen Madden) and Hamlet’s love, Ophelia (played by Alys Dickerson.

Back to the male section of the cast, actor Triney Sandoval displays a great deal of zest—and treachery—as Claudius, the king’s murderous brother and king. As a felicitous Polonius, Ophelia’s father, Chiké Johnson brings out so much warmth in his character that we are sorry to see him die.

Although this production of Hamlet last a full three hours, the scenes seem to fly by. Some judicious editing has trimmed the text admirably (note that a current New York production of Hamlet lasts for 3 hours, 45 minutes). There’s the rub: to offer a full-throated Hamlet—with its poetic resonance—without having an audience that is checking its watches.

The sword-fighting finale is a worthy climax (fight choreography by Jeb Burris). Real swords slice through the air and clang against each other as Hamlet faces his opponent: Laertes (a strong yet sensitive Jamal James). Jason Fassl’s lighting design heightens the tension of these gleaming blades.

Shakespeare’s poetry requires little gilding, hence the extremely minimal set design by Takeshi Kata. Kata frames the play within moving horizontal screens that suggest prison bars. Sound design and original music by André Pluess further establish the mood.

Whether this is one’s first Hamlet, or one’s twelfth, this production is one to see. As Hamlet, Burger’s approach takes some unexpected turns. But he is able to pull it off under the able direction of James DeVita.

Hamlet opened in early July and continues through October 8 in the outdoor Hill Theatre at American Players Theatre in Spring Green, Wis. For tickets, visit the APT website at americanplayers.org, or call the box office at (608) 588-2361.