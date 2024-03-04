Acacia Ponders Pride, Faith and Grace in ‘The House by the Stable’

× Expand Photo by Melinda Rhodebeck Acacia Theatre's ‘The House by the Stable’ Joshua Biatch, Shannon Nettesheim Klein and Jason Will in Acacia Theatre's ‘The House by the Stable’

How much is a soul worth? What is the value of it? And are we even aware that we have a soul?

These are just some of the heady questions posed in The House by the Stable currently playing at Acacia Theatre Company. Acacia presents theater with a spiritual perspective. And the “house and stable” in this production refers to the night of the birth of the Christ Child when there was “no room in the inn.” Just a stable for the miraculous birth.

With such thought-provoking material, playwright Charles Williams provides no easy answers. Just an intriguing approach to the eternal fight over man’s soul. Considering that the play was written over 85 years ago, its messages are “timeless and everywhere” just like its setting. The “characters” are Biblical in nature—Mary, Joseph, the angel Gabriel—but also represent character traits. Pride, Faith, Grace. There’s also that fiery place “down below”—Hell. And finally, Man, caught up in the struggle for the “jewel”—his soul.

As Pride and Hell (now brother sister) scheme to get Man’s soul, the struggle ensures between good and evil. Man is the owner of the house and the stable. Gabriel his manservant. And so the conflict begins—eternal “game on.” Despite protestations, Man allows Mary and Joseph space in the stable. And the sinful siblings are thwarted—for now.

Act 2 shows the impact of Christ’s life—and earth—as Pride and Hell return from their exile in the “malignant lands” only to see Faith firmly ensconced in Man’s house. Hence, the struggle and battle begin. Again. Timeless. Everywhere.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The seven-member cast does a uniformly excellent job under the astute direction of Elaine Wyler. As Man, Joshua Biatch shows a depth of range in the tug of war over his soul, one moment, vacillating, the next commanding and determined. Shannon Nettesheim Klein is simply sinfully delicious as the seductive Pride, calculating and cool, yet in a moment petulantly irrational when things go awry. And Jason Will makes “Hell” into a comical character yet knows when he’s outmatched (cue the Angel Gabriel with Michael D. DeLon’s gentle yet commanding performance.)

The rest of the cast does equally as well: Molly Kempfer as Faith; Maura Atwood as Mary and in the dual of Joseph and Grace, Zachary Henke.

The House by the Stable reminds us that the battle between good and evil is ongoing. Timeless. Everywhere. Even today.

The House by the Stable runs through March 17 in Norvell Commons at St. Christopher’s Church, 7845 N. River Road, River Hills. Run Time: 80 minutes (including a 10-minute intermission). For more information, call: 414-744-5995, or visit acaciatheatre.com.