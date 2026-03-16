Acacia Theatre’s Luminous ‘Shining Lives’

× Expand Photo by Melinda Rhodebeck Zion Nelson and Bekah Rose in Acacia Theatre's 'These Shining Lives' (2026) Zion Nelson and Bekah Rose in Acacia Theatre's 'These Shining Lives' (2026)

Acacia Theatre Company has given its audiences much to think about and consider with its current staging of the historical drama, These Shining Lives by Melanie Marnich. Based on a true story, These Shining Lives focuses on four women in the 1920s hired to paint watch dials for the Radium Dial Co.

The key word here is in the company’s name and literally in the paint the workers use: radium. Luminous, glowing, shiny. And fatal.

These four women (along with many others) develop serious health problems from radiation exposure over time. In addition to the deadly diagnoses, we see the injustices they face from management and even media in their quest for justice.

The four women—Catherine, Frances, Charlotte and Pearl—develop a close friendship in the six years of working together, leading up to being fired for their serious health issues. They’re thrilled to be making eight cents a watch, seeing who can paint the most watch dials in a shift. Catherine is the “newbie” and learns quickly. She is married with children and is the narrator—and eventual focal point—for the group in their legal pursuit.

Humor, Sadness and Intimacy

Expand Photo by Melinda Rhodebeck Shannon Nettesheim Klein, Maura Cook, Olivia Nájera and Bekah Rose in Acacia Theatre's 'These Shining Lives' (2026) Shannon Nettesheim Klein, Maura Cook, Olivia Nájera and Bekah Rose in Acacia Theatre's 'These Shining Lives' (2026)

What makes the Acacia staging so engrossing is Marnich’s writing, which captures a solid mix of humor, sadness and intimacy all under the steady hand of Director Janet Bouman Peterson. Catherine must juggle the stereotypical role of white and mother while working and the situation resonates today as it did over 100 years ago. Fortunately. she has a caring, loving husband, Tom. But as the situation for all the women workers grows more dire, the company takes more and more drastic steps to cover up what it knew all along about the effects of radium on its workers.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The ensemble of four women and two men do a fine job, especially as conditions worsen with no plausible answers. Bekah Rose gives Catherine all the strength and vulnerability needed for the young woman who eventually leads the cause. She partners well with Zion Nelson, who balances husband Tom with the right amounts of tender care within a traditional male stereotype.

Shannon Nettesheim Klein ads much comic relief as the sharp-tongued Charlotte. And Maura Cook’s Frances and Olivia Najera as Pearl complete the foursome. As the women’s boss, Mr. Reed, Mark Neufang makes the “company man” more than just a one-dimensional stereotype, showing glimpses of concern and his own ignorance as the women fall ill and leave.

These Shining Lives is an all too timely reminder of the ongoing fight for workers’ rights, especially for women. The case changed labor laws in holding corporations accountable. And as time passes, time also stands still, especially as the relentless journey for accountability and justice continues today.

These Shining Lives runs through March 22 in Norvell Commons at St. Christopher’s Church, 7845 N. River Road, River Hills. Running time: 90 minutes, no intermission. For more information, call (41) 744-5995 or visit: www.acaciatheatre.com