All That ‘Chicago’ Jazz at Marcus PAC

It’s sleek. It’s slick. and it’s all that jazz—and a whole more. It’s Chicago, the musical and it’s based on true crime stories from the 1920s. And who knew that murder and the ensuing media mayhem could be oh so much fun?

The 50-year-old musical still razzles and dazzles as much as ever as it parodies the Jazz Age fixation with “celebrity criminals.” (Sound familiar?)

Playwright and reporter Maurine Dallas Watkins’ play about female killers became a hit Broadway musical with legendary talents John Kander and Fred Ebb writing the music and lyrics under the innovative direction of Bob Fosse, whose one-of-a-kind choreography is still front and center. With such an all-around talented cast in this touring production, Chicago is pure theatrical entertainment at its very best.

Spoofing the Justice System

But first things first: there’s those now “celebrity criminals,” Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly. Given the public’s obsession with murderesses, those who dominate the newspapers’ headlines gets all the attention and gory glory. So, the two compete, and the stakes get higher, the stories more outlandish as Chicago perfectly parodies the justice system and those who “uphold” it.

The two share the same spotlight-grabbing lawyer, Billy Flynn. And as he plays one off the other (as well as the media and public in general) the “feeding frenzy” for more sensationalism creates more twists and turns regardless of the fact that crimes have been committed. Innocent? Guilty? Whatever. Never mind.

And what makes this musical so seamless is a memorable musical score that moves the story forward coupled with top-notch acting, singing and dancing. This is what great theater is all about and this production is a standout.

Cell Block Tango

Chicago’s Cook County Jail is the setting and there are a number of great numbers “behind bars” like the clever and funny “Cell Block Tango,” as Velma and her fellow inmates gleefully sing about specifics of their crimes. Ditto for “We Both Reached for the Gun” as Billy, Roxie and even the reporters get into the act.

But it’s also the solo numbers that really shine. As Roxie, Ellie Roddy truly takes command of the stage in “Roxie” as she gets introspective. As Velma, Taylor Lane is just as riveting to watch. Put the two to getter and it’s a synergy of talents in numbers like “My Own Best Friend.” Separate, but also very much together in their quest for instant yet fleeting fame.

And the rest of the cast is just as great: Connor Sullivan as Billy Flynn, Andrew Metzger as Roxie’s husband, Amos and Ileana “Illy” Kirven as the prison matron, among a talented ensemble of actors.

Then there’s that classic tune which puts the seductive start and sparkling finish on “Chicago: “All that Jazz.” It’s cool. It’s catchy. And it’s Chicago.

Chicago runs through Sunday, Jan. 19 in Uihlein Hall at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. Running time: 2 hours, 30 minutes including a 15-minute intermission. Recommended for ages 13 and up. Four more information, call: 414-273-7121, or visit: marcuscenter.org/