‘Amadeus’ Returns to Skylight Music Theatre

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was a child prodigy, a composer at age five who went on to write some of the most enduring music in the classical canon. In Amadeus, Peter Shaffer’s play and director Milos Forman’s film adaptation, the composer’s childlike lightness of spirit irritates a rival. Antonio Salieri, dour and pious, was angered at being eclipsed by this young upstart. How could God favor the libertine Mozart over Salieri, a man of propriety? Dark thoughts gather in Salieri’s mind, including murder.

Skylight Music Theatre will perform Amadeus in a setting where Mozart and Salieri might have felt at home, the Cabot Theatre, a recreated 18th century opera house inside the Broadway Theatre Center. The new production is helmed by Karen Estrada. It’s her directorial debut at Skylight, but she’s a familiar face to the company’s audience, appearing in productions of Ruddigore (2019) and The Full Monty (2021).

Since Shaffer wrote the screenplay for the film version, audience members who know the story only from the movie will have few surprises. In both formats, the plot is narrated by Salieri, decades after Mozart’s death. “Peter Shaffer and Milos Forman spent three months at Forman’s Connecticut home rewriting the play into a screenplay,” Estrada says. “They both knew many of the theatrical techniques used wouldn’t translate to film. They changed some points of view, they removed the main narrative arc and reworked scenes and invented characters.”

Brilliance and Envy

On stage and on screen, Salieri’s “memories and storytelling come alive around us,” Estrada continues. “He is both relating and reliving his tale over the course of the play. It is stylized and operatic. But even if you saw the original production of this play you wouldn’t entirely recognize this version. Shaffer rewrote certain scenes at least five times. This is the final rewrite from 2001.”

Music director Janna Vinson will lead a five-piece chamber orchestra and a group of singers with support from sound designer John Tanner. “Music is the fuel of this story, without it, it goes nowhere. There is no story. No jealousy to be had,” Estrada says. “Including music gives the words and actions life while contextualizing the themes of brilliance and envy.

“Salieri, the lead in the play, is obsessed. He is simultaneously Mozart’s biggest fan and antagonist because of the transcendent nature of Mozart's music and the seemingly flippant way he’s able to compose. It’s hard to imagine not including music as a frame of reference for the audience. Mozart’s music is the immortal thing that is worth the stakes of a human life.”

How to Play Genius?

As Salieri, Matt Daniels (Ebenezer Scrooge in the Milwaukee Rep’s A Christmas Carol) never leaves the stage and undergoes “a tremendous spiritual transformation. Mozart (played by Zach Thomas Woods) must be tactless, infantile and brilliant,” Estrada says. “How does one play genius? Can it be played? People want good artists to live ‘good’ lives, but Mozart was very, very human-in that he was a lot of things including a genius.”

The Cabot Theatre’s interior is the step-off point for set designer Jonathan Berg-Einhorn’s “abstract representation of Salieri’s mind—also an opera house but one that perhaps is not quite as pristine and beautiful anymore. His obsession has made it strange, disproportionate and spare,” Estrada explains.

Why does the Amadeus story speak to us? “It wrestles with essential human questions. If God exists, what does God owe his creation? Can we wrestle God into our human understanding?” Estrada says. “Currently, we are surrounded by people who feel they can know God and interpret His meaning and intent even while lacking the scholarship, curiosity and good faith required to peer into the Divine. Like Salieri, I believe it will lead only to downfall. His rigid certainty and insistence that his worldview is right-that he has special knowledge to allow him to correctly interpret the world and God’s place in it-leads to him destroying what he most reveres.”

Skylight Music Theatre’s Amadeus will be performed January 23-February 8 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, visit skylightmusictheatre.org