An Unexpected Holiday Treat: ‘Murder Girl’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

One unconventional addition to the holiday entertainment roster is Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Murder Girl. This diabolically clever murder mystery captures a unique combination of oddball character development, plot twists and Wisconsin lore to maintains its suspense from start to finish. In short, this is a must-see for local theatergoers. The show has been extended to December 7 in the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre.

The upcoming holidays are somewhat represented in Murder Girl. Holiday décor is evident in the lighted Christmas garland that rings the ceiling of Marty’s Supper Club, where this play takes place. The twinkling garland doesn’t seem out of place amid the deer heads and stuffed muskies that adorn Marty’s fake wood-paneled walls.

The play’s timeframe is also set around Christmas. LeeAnn (a completely convincing Bree Beelow) drives down from Minneapolis to visit this northern Wisconsin bar/restaurant (mostly bar) she recently inherited from her mother.

Through local playwright Heidi Armbruster’s skillfully crafted dialogue, we soon learn that Marty’s is now managed full-time by LeeAnn’s twin brother, Eric (Matt Bowdren, equally convincing). He is the property’s co-owner. Two old-school waitresses (both named Charlotte) have stayed through the transition from mother to children (top-notch performances by Carrie Hitchcock and Colleen Madden). In terms of the performance level, that goes ditto for the muscular head cook, Ted (played with understated excellence by Joe Lino).

An unseen character is Jen, another longtime Marty’s waitress who has called in sick (again) when she claims she couldn’t start her car in the bitter Wisconsin weather. When the two Charlottes clock in for their night shift, they have a lot to say about coworker Jen (none of it complimentary).

What happened to Emily?

Jen’s 25-year-old daughter, Emily, also used to work at Marty’s. However, Emily abruptly disappeared a few months earlier after LeeAnn fires her during Bratfest. This is the restaurant’s biggest event of the year, and LeeAnn was fed up with Emily’s incompetence. Nobody (including Jen) has heard from Emily since then.

A discovery in the nearby woods puts the murder mystery aspect into play. We hear (but don’t see) Jen appear on the local TV news. She is trying to get information about what may have happened to Emily. Did someone from Marty’s have anything to do with Emily’s disappearance? Did LeeAnn’s anger get out of control? Did Eric’s affection for Emily go too far? And what about the (perhaps jealous) waitresses – and the taciturn cook?

The play unfolds like a Wisconsin version of the board game Clue.

Well, don’t look for spoiler alerts here. Theatergoers will just have to buy a ticket to find out what transpires during the play’s 95 minutes (no intermission).

From Knowing Chuckles to Outright Laughter

Before the mystery is solved, audiences must put together clues from a complicated series of events. Many of these bits are hilarious, such as Eric’s opening rant about his neighbor, Johnson (who is also unseen). The feud between them has escalated to the point where Johnson has erected a giant, inflatable Viking on his property to scare away business from Marty’s on a Packers game day.

Later, a scuffle ensues after Eric takes a hatchet to the towering Viking. He is rescued by the cook before Johnson can charge Eric with assault. When a concerned Charlotte (Madden) hands Eric a bottle of beer after he reenters Marty’s, the other Charlotte (Hitchcock) chides her for offering him alcohol. “It ain’t alcohol, it’s a beer,” Madden shoots back.

These sorts of exchanges provide plenty of comic material for Madden and Hitchcock, who are both well-known Wisconsin actors. Madden, a staple at American Players Theatre in Spring Green, is the comic ying to Hitchcock’s yang. (Hitchcock is known for her exceptional performances at many Milwaukee theaters over the years.)

Bowdren (who plays Eric) may be remembered for playing Krogstad in last season’s A Doll’s House at MCT. Beelow performed in Next Act’s Almost, Maine, and she has also been part of the adult cast in several First Stage productions.

Artfully directed here by Chamber Artistic Director Brent Hazelton, it feels like he uses a light touch to let these pros go at it. Or maybe it just seems that way.

The entire cast of Murder Girl works as a finely-tuned ensemble to keep audiences riveted throughout. They are supported by a well-designed and authentically detailed set (by set designer Lisa Schlenker and props designer Simone Egge), lit expertly by Josh Schmidt. In the small Studio Theatre, every inch of Marty’s (including a glowing neon sign) can be appreciated up-close by the audience.

Although audiences of all ages are welcome to view Murder Girl, some of the language and subject matter is perhaps best suited to those who are pre-teen and older.

For those who’ve yet to purchase tickets to Murder Girl, be aware that the original production dates are basically sold out. The show has been extended to December 7 with a few cast changes (local acting pros Jenny Wanasek and Kelly Doherty fill in). But tickets to the extension are also going fast, so viewing this show isn’t something to leave to the last minute. This is your chance to view some spectacular local acting talent at its best.

“Murder Girl” runs through December 7 in the Studio Theatre inside the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway St. For tickets, visit milwaukeechambertheatre.org, or call the box office at 414-291-7800.