‘& Juliet’ Delights Marcus Center Crowd with Twist on Classic Tale

× Expand Photo by Evan Zimmerman & Juliet - The North American tour The company of the North American tour of '& Juliet'

The ‘80s and ‘90s songs of Britney Spears, Katy Petty and NSYNC were on full display Tuesday night at the opening of the Broadway series’ & Juliet. The musical’s tour continues through Sunday at the Marcus Center.

A much younger-than-usual audience seemed fully enthralled by the story, in which Shakespeare’s wife, Anne Hathaway (Crystal Kellogg), argues for a new ending to Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, Romeo and Juliet. She wonders what would happen if Juliet lives and gains agency over her own life.

The revised version of Romeo and Juliet has a rocky stat. Juliet (an amazing Fabiola Caraballo Quijada) learns at Romeo’s funeral that he had many other lovers prior to meeting her. Furthermore, her parents want to ship her off to a nunnery.

Fear not. Life takes a definite upswing when Juliet flees to Paris, accompanied by her nurse (a fabulous Kathryn Allison), her best friend, the gender-fluid May (equally fabulous Nico Ochoa) and a new friend, “April” (Shakespeare’s wife has written herself into the story).

William Shakespeare Has It “His Way”

Afraid of being left behind, Shakespeare (CJ Eldred) becomes the coachman who whisks Juliet and friends to Paris. Shakespeare inserts himself several times into the “revised” version, with hilarious results.

It’s clear to see why & Juliet appeals to a younger generation. The tunes in this jukebox musical are “nostalgic” to this group as the songs they grew up with. The costumes are “steampunk Shakespeare,” with various authentic elements (doublets, hose, chemises) incorporated into current fashions (almost all of the characters wear white sneakers). The show’s dialogue is punctuated with current slang and the occasional obscenity. The sets, lighting and projections are state-of-the-art amazing, as they shift from one scene to the next.

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And the show has laughs galore. Some of them are subtle, such as Juliet offering her new Parisian boyfriend, Francois (Noah Marlowe), a cup of take-out coffee after spending the night together. Some bits of humor are contained in the dialogue (no spoilers here).

There is nary a moment in this fast-paced show that doesn’t erupt with a blend of music, dancing, a light show and hit tunes. Sometimes, the show’s familiar musical selections earn chuckles from the audience (especially, “Oops! … I Did It Again,” “Since U Been Gone” and “I Want It That Way,” etc.).

The Birth of a New Broadway Star

Expand Photo by Evan Zimmerman & Juliet - Fabiola Caraballo Quijada Fabiola Caraballo Quijada in the North American tour of '& Juliet'

In this large and talented cast, it’s remarkable that one character manages to rise above the others. This would be Quijada as Juliet. Not only is this recent high school graduate close to Juliet’s actual age (14), but she belts and moves like a Broadway star. & Juliet gives her plenty of opportunity to showcase her magnificent voice, as she’s almost constantly onstage during this two hour, 40-minute show.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for poor Romeo (Joseph Torres). (Shakespeare responds to his wife’s editorial tinkering by bringing Romeo back from the dead, too.) Torres does a fine job of portraying Romeo as a cheating, arrogant and loutish young man. Happily, Romeo changes his attitude near the end of the show. (Yes, consciousness-raising is very much at the heart of this musical.)

Although & Juliet didn’t claim a single Tony Award in 2022 (it was nominated in nine categories), it’s among the few shows launched that year which are still playing on Broadway. In 2024, & Juliet reached an even loftier goal, recouping its entire $17 million investment.

The overwhelming appeal of & Juliet as an escapist, music-filled delight is undeniable. By the time the show concludes with Katy Perry’s women warrior song, “Roar,” the audience is completely under the spell of this enchanted tale. There’s even some dancing in the seats as the audience sings along to the final chorus.

The national touring company of “& Juliet” runs through June 14 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, visit marcuscenter.org, or call the box office at (414) 273-7206.