American Players Theatre Welcomes Another Season with Nine Productions in Spring Green

× Expand American Players Theatre King Lear banner

With Wisconsin’s soggy spring firmly behind us, we can finally turn our attention to summer. In Spring Green, Wis., home of American Players Theatre for almost the past half-century, APT has been in “summer mode” for a while now. The activities surrounding the theater in late spring/early summer consume more than 200 artistic-minded folks: actors, play directors, production designers, carpenters, lighting and sound experts, seamstresses (all those costumes!), wig makers, stagehands and what-have-you.

Only a relatively few of these talented people will remain after the opening curtain rises on the first production. Then it’s off to the races for a series of nine productions that have various starting dates between June 9-November 10.

In addition to the plays listed below, a 45th anniversary celebration has been announced for July 21 from 1-4 p.m. The ticketed event ($25) will be a big party, featuring music, food and related festivities. Please note that theater tickets for that day are not included. Tickets to June 21 performances must be purchased separately. More anniversary event details will be announced closer to the date.

Here is a schedule of productions by month to help plan your summer. Performances are held in the large, outdoor Hill Theater, and the more intimate, indoor Touchstone Theater. Tickets to all performances (except for some sold-out shows, see below) are available now. Contact americanplayers.org for tickets and information.

June

Ring Round the Moon by Jean Anouilh. A lush and witty comedy, as only APT know how to do. Get ready for a lavish, musical and clever romp. Opens in the Hill Theater June 9.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare. One of APT’s most popular Shakespeare comedies is back on stage, with a seasoned cast to prove “true love never did run smooth.” Opens in the Hill Theater June 14.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom by August Wilson. For those familiar with the Netflix rendition of one of Wilson’s best-known plays, the Roaring ‘20s return in a recording studio where a trailblazing Black blues artist and her band face off with white record producers. Opens in the Hill Theater June 21.

The Virgin Queen Entertains Her Fool by Michael Hollinger. This world premiere about an aging queen who must choose her successor has already stirred up enough buzz to fill several performances to capacity. Order now to avoid sold-out shows. Opens in the Touchstone Theater June 14.

Wolf at the Door by Marisela Trenvino Orta. A second play in Orta’s ongoing cycle of Latinx fairy tales (which also includes The River Bride, which APT staged in 2022). Opens in the Touchstone Theater June 25.

August

Dancing at Lughnasa by Brian Friel. Set in rural Ireland, a family navigates the challenges within their own home, as well as societal changes around them. A poetic tale of sister bonding that also deals with hardships in a remote but lush environment.Opens in the Hill Theater August 22.

King Lear by William Shakespeare. A classic tale about an aging king and the effects of wisdom and madness that torment him. The Shakespeare play, considered one of his best, has been staged several times at APT. Opens in the Hill Theater August 9.

Constellations by Nick Payne. What happens when two people first meet? The choices are endless in this mind-bending contemporary drama. Opens in the Hill Theater August 10.

Opening in Fall

Nat Turner in Jerusalem by Nathan Alan Davis. This play shines a light on a near-forgotten American figure who was instrumental in the fight to end slavery. Opens in the Hill Theater October 17.