Beloved ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Returns, This Time as a Musical

× Expand Photo by Joan Marcus Mrs. Doubtfire - Broadway Tour Alanis Sophia (Lydia Hillard),Chance Challen (Christopher Hillard), Vivian Atencio (Natalie Hillard),Melissa Campbell (Miranda Hillard), and Craig Allen Smith (Euphegenia Doubtfire)

It’s difficult to remember that more than 30 years have passed since the late Robin Williams entertained film audiences with his indelible character of a father-turned-Scottish nanny. Yet it was in 1993 that Williams forever made his mark with Mrs. Doubtfire, the tale of a divorced father who will do anything in order to spend time with his young kids. As a last-ditch effort, the father even transforms himself into a wise, older Scottish nanny to maintain his proximity to the children.

The subject of divorce is no laughing matter, and the film nimbly tiptoes on the emotional issues faced by both the parents and their three kids when a family falls apart. The somber topic kept Mrs. Doubtfire from being more than just a fun, fluffy escapade. The hit film was widely praised for its treatment of this sensitive topic.

Years later, the emotional family turmoil lurking within the framework of Mrs. Doubtfire made it a prime candidate for musical theater. The songwriting team of Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick (Something Rotten!) combined with a book co-written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell to create a musical version that debuted on Broadway in 2022. Veteran director Jerry Zaks provided the original show’s direction, with choreography by Lorin Latarro. The current tour is directed by Steve Edlund, with choreography by Michaeljon Slinger.

The current, non-Equity tour opened Tuesday night at the Marcus Performing Arts Center to open its 2025-26 Broadway series. The show continues through October 5 with both matinees and evening performances.

In the plot of both the 1993 film and current musical, a childlike father named Daniel (Craig Allen Smith) consistently subverts the stricter parenting rules of his spouse, Miranda (Melissa Campbell). Daniel is a sometime actor who mostly does voiceovers in TV advertising commercials. The trouble with Daniel is that he can’t take direction without infusing his own goofy personality into the assignment. As a result, Daniel has trouble holding down a job—even a one-day gig.

Finally, Miranda has reached her limit with Daniel’s inability to behave like a parent. When she asks Daniel for a divorce, he seems surprised and hurt. He feels as though he adds a lot of joy to his children’s lives, not seeing that strong parental boundaries would help them so much more.

Children are Enchanting Throughout

Expand Photo by Joan Marcus Mrs. Doubtfire - Broadway Tour Theodore Lowenstein (Christopher Hillard), Alanis Sophia (Lydia Hillard),Craig Allen Smith (EuphegeniaDoubtfire), andAva Rose Doty (Natalie Hillard)

In the film and in this musical production, the young children are beautifully realized. In this case, the oldest daughter, 15-year-old Lydia (Alanis Sohpia) is joined by brother Christopher (Chance Challen and Theodore Lowenstein in alternate performances) and kid sister, Natalie (Vivian Atencio and Ava Rose Doty, ditto). They infuse the show with a delightful energy that is sure to be most appreciated by the younger members in the audience.

As Daniel. Craig Allen Smith does a herculean job of appearing as both a failed husband and as the family’s nanny. He sings many of the show’s songs (which are cute but otherwise forgettable). He also goes through myriad quick changes as he switches from one role to another. Eventually, the exhausted Danial gets caught in the act, with hilarious consequences.

Daniel’s “transformation” from a father into a nanny is handled by Daniel’s brother, Frank (Brian Kalinowski), and Frank’s husband, Andre (Devon Wycovia Bhichanan). Both Frank and Andre are skilled at using hair and makeup techniques to transform actors into their characters for TV and film roles. So Daniel’s request (“Make me a woman!”) doesn’t throw them for a loop.

Their production number, (“Make Me a Woman”), features “talking caricatures” of famed women such as Margaret Thatcher, Tina Turner and Janet Reno. It’s an Act I highlight.

The singing here is fantastic throughout, with especially high marks for Smith (as Daniel), Campbell (as Miranda), and an Act II flamenco singer/dancer Kirsten Angelina Henry). The dancing, too, excels throughout, especially in the ensemble numbers and the number featuring the two flamenco dancers {Jayden Cyrus Nelson, Kade Wright).

In a somewhat thankless role as the family’s court-appointed social worker, Kennedy V. Jackson also makes a fine impression.

Miranda’s New Love Interest Becomes a Threat to Daniel

Not surprisingly, Miranda doesn’t take long to fall for the charms of her Adonis-like business partner, Stuart (Collin Salvatore). In addition to possessing an admirable physique and romantic demeanor, Stuart has a hilarious scene in which “Mrs. Doubtfire” cautions him against rushing Miranda into a committed relationship (“Big Fat No”). The befuddled Stuart tries to reckon Doubtfire’s advice with the mutual attraction he shares with Miranda.

Mrs. Doubtfire is humorous, madcap fun for the entire family, and it’s a stellar addition to the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Broadway showcase. The simple plot in Mrs. Doubtfire is easy to follow for even the youngest viewers, who will undoubtedly get a kick out of adults acting like children and kids who often are wiser than they are given credit for.

The national tour of Mrs. Doubtfire runs through October 5 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, visit marcuscenter.org, or call the box office at 414-273-7206.