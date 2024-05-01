‘Bizarre Intrusive Thoughts’: A Creative Show About Mental Health

× Expand Photo courtesy Pink Umbrella Theater Pink Umbrella Theater's ‘Bizarre Intrusive Thoughts’ Caitlyn Nettesheim, Nate Press, and Alayna Perry in rehearsal for Pink Umbrella Theater's ‘Bizarre Intrusive Thoughts’

John Van Slyke is destigmatizing mental health, one well-crafted, honest play at a time. The playwright’s latest work is also his most personal. Bizarre Intrusive Thoughts is an evocative piece about a young woman struggling with OCD. Funny, painful, and poignant, the play shows the real struggle of a major mental health diagnosis in the face of forgiveness. The show will run this weekend produced by Pink Umbrella Theater, a one-of-a-kind company that focuses on theater accessibility for all.

The show will run May 3 at 7 p.m., and May 4 and 5 at 2 p.m.at The Brick House, located at 504 E. Center St. For more information, visit pinkumbrellatheater.org

The show has been an ongoing work of progress for many years. It was necessary for Van Slyke to focus on the importance of representation as he worked through the story of the protagonist, “Dee.” “20 years ago, I was diagnosed with OCD. Since then, I had been wanting to write a play, but was having difficulty finding a way to tell this where it wouldn’t simply be a story about diagnosis. I wanted to broaden it and really give people an idea of what it’s like on any typical day,” says Van Slyke. “It took me 20 years to put together the ideas. In September 2022, my wife, a costume designer at Pink Umbrella, said the artistic director, Katie Cummings, was looking for some ideas for readings, and we decided to make it a fully-fledged production.”

The play is some of Van Slyke’s most experimental work, which makes a theater company like Pink Umbrella an ideal space to feature the story. “So much of this is based on sound and movement. It centers around three bizarre intrusive thoughts that are getting into the head of the main character, Dee. It is very satisfying to be able to see them,” says Van Slyke. “This is certainly the most personal of all the plays I’ve written.”

Pink Umbrella Theater Company is committed to accessibility and inclusivity in storytelling, which is why it works for Bizarre Intrusive Thoughts. I love the mission of Pink Umbrella and how important it is, not only to make theater accessible, but to tell the stories. Accessible theater for all. They’ve been around since 2018, and it is the first professional company in Milwaukee with a focus on hiring disabled actors and artists, says Reva Fox, Co-director. “It’s looking at all the ways to be inclusive and welcoming. Everyone has the capacity to tell the story.”

Delicate Hand

The complexities of the subject matter in Bizarre Intrusive Thoughts have required a delicate hand throughout the process. “Dee has OCD and has come to a point of acceptance about her diagnosis and has gone through a lot of realization and a lot of work to get to this point and wants to share this with her old friend. She uses the audience as a rehearsal to figure out how to share this in a way that makes sense,” says Alayna Perry, who plays “Dee” in the show. “There’s so much humor in this, which I have really enjoyed playing with. That’s been my greatest surprise.”

For everyone involved, it has been a deeply worthwhile process to get this story on stage. “Pink Umbrella is a wonderful theater to work for and go to as well. I’ve seen all of their plays, and it’s fun and exciting and intellectual,” says Van Slyke. “When I was diagnosed, I barely knew it was a real thing. I was having difficulty figuring out how to represent, but I think I’ve finally come up with a way that will connect with people on an emotional level.”

And for the directors, Katie Cummings and Reva Fox, this has been a deeply meaningful, heartfelt experience through the personal story of representation, mental health, and growth.

“Plays that live on forever are plays that have a universal story,” says Fox. “And everyone has the capacity to tell a story.”