Black Nativity is a Show of Talented Artists, Celebration, and Love

If you’re looking for a joyous celebration of the story of the Nativity this weekend, look no further than Black Nativity put on by Black Arts MKE. The show will feature poetry, art, music, singing, dancing and much more as it celebrates a well-known stpru in a new, dazzling light, as well as amplifies the skill of many Black artists for any theatergoer to enjoy.

Black Nativity will run this weekend, December 8-11, at the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, Marcus Center, 929 S Water Street. For tickets and more information, visit Black Nativity by Langston Hughes · Black Arts MKE.

Black Arts MKE is committed to making African American culture more available for people to experience. “Our amazing cast of local artists is full of singers, dancers, and actors,” says Dimonte Henning, director. “We have a lot of young performers, and it’s a great way to get young people involved.” The show is the story of the Nativity through the lens of African Americans. It is a celebration of culture, perseverance, and spirit with something for everyone to enjoy.”

Black Nativity highlights many different art forms. From spoken word poetry, to expert choreography from fourth year choreographer Chirstopher Gilbert, to exploring many different forms of music that include classic church hymns, gospel, Afro-Caribbean and original work. “We have a lot of moving components to the production. The music drives the story forward. Our music director, Antoine Reynolds, is working really hard to create some new sounds and different arrangements, some of which the audience will be familiar with,” says Henning. “There will be gospel music involved, but we’ll also be playing with different Afro-Caribbean sounds. In addition, the choreography is very energetic, joyous, and really hits home the message of celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.”

With a focus on building community, Black Nativity gives a warm, hopeful energy, with a message of determination through difficult times. Showcased by a great deal of talented local artists, the show is perfect for honoring the message of the Nativity, one of unconditional love and never giving up. “It brings different cultures together, being in the theater. It’s a story we can all relate to,” says Henning. “The message is for everybody. This is a loving story. It’s an opportunity to step outside of the box and witness great talent on stage.”