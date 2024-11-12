‘Black Nativity’ Tells a Familiar Story in New Ways

× Expand Photo by Jenny Plevin ‘Black Nativity’ by Black Arts MKE ‘Black Nativity’ by Black Arts MKE

Langston Hughes was one of the last century’s eminent African American authors as poet, essayist, novelist and playwright. Perhaps his most enduring work has been his adaptation of a story he didn’t write, his rendering of the Christmas story, Black Nativity. The musical was among the first Off-Broadway shows by a Black writer and has been a holiday staple in Milwaukee for nearly a decade. Black Nativity returns this season to the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

The upcoming production reunites last year’s creative team of Wanyah L. Frazier and Ashley S. Jordan. “We stepped into the shoes of giants,” Frazier says, speaking of such illustrious local predecessors as Dimonte Henning and Malkia Stampley. “A number of hands have touched it, and each year built on the previous year—it’s a Milwaukee legacy show containing lots of perspectives from people who’ve had their hands in the story.”

Jordan was a fan of earlier Milwaukee Black Nativity productions. “I wanted to be part of it!” she recalls. “Last year I called Malkia for advice—she was my sounding board. We were given nothing but blessings [from previous directors] and having that confirmation made us stronger.”

Using revolving platforms and distinct textiles and costumes (reflecting African traditions), Black Nativity “will go in and out of the world of Jerusalem and the present day,” Jordan says. As described by Frazier, the play will begin with a family in a holiday setting, “almost pajamas at home—chilling.” The family includes mother, father, daughter and son, “so that anyone in the audience can see themselves in at least one character,” he continues. And then a narration of the Christmas story commences … “We use stories to bring people together. Religion has always been a rallying point for Black culture. Black Nativity is meant to bolster community,” he adds.

× Expand Photo by Jenny Plevin ‘Black Nativity’ by Black Arts MKE ‘Black Nativity’ by Black Arts MKE

Black Nativity has often been performed as a gospel musical but recent Milwaukee productions have incorporated hip hop and other forms of expression. “We want to show the full spectrum of Black culture,” Frazier explains. “Culture is not a static thing. It evolves.” This year features contemporary dance choreography led by teaching artist Debrasha Greye, along with returning music director Antoine Reynolds.

“The audience should feel that they belong on that stage,” Jordan says, commenting that many of last year’s attendees auditioned for parts in this year’s production. “Black Nativity is powerful and transformative.”

Black Arts MKE presents Black Nativity, December 5-8 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. For tickets visit etickets.com/theater/musical-play/black-nativity/milwaukee-wi.