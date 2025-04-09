Bombshell’s Country Music Dreams

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bombshell Theatre Co. Honky Tonk Angels by Bombshell Theatre Co Bomshell Theatre Company performs 'Honky Tonk Angels.'

Three women from three different backgrounds meet on the road to Nashville as Bombshell Theatre bids farewell to the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove with Honky Tonk Angels. The pleasantly cozy jukebox musical journey features the charismatic trio of women singing classic pop country tunes from Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn and more. Director Eric Welch has fostered a strong connection between the three members of the ensemble that serves the production quite well.

Robbyn Wilks is a warm presence onstage as Angela--a housewife and mother who seeks to do something for herself by way of pursuing her dreams in Music City. Kathryn Perry summons quite a bit of vocal and comedic power as a California career girl who leaves an upsetting office life to look for a more rewarding life in country music. Kendall Yorkey is charmingly vulnerable as a young woman living in rural poverty in the south who wants to see the world outside her tiny corner of the world. All three women meet on a bus bound for Nashville.

Though there are a few surprises here and there, the show has a safe and comforting two-act plot structure that feels like comfort food for the stage. The first half of the show is the journey out. The second half of the show is the trio’s farewell performance as they say good-bye to the brief fragment of a dream that they managed to steal from chance and circumstance. It’s charming stuff that feels suitably heartwarming for early spring.

Bombshell Theatre’s production of Honky Tonk Angels ran for one weekend only through April 6. The musical will return next season as Bombshell opens its inaugural season at its new studio theater location on 19700 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield. For more information, visit Bombshell online.