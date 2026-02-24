Bombshell Theatre Co. Acquires its Own Space

× Expand Photo by Ben Slowey Tim Albrechtson with his puppet Nicky of Avenue Q, Tim Albrechtson with his puppet Nicky of Avenue Q,

An exciting new chapter for performing arts group Bombshell Theatre Company began as they recently moved into their very own theater space at 19700 W. Bluemound Road in Brookfield. As a nonprofit, project-based theater company, Bombshell is celebrated for its revival of rarely told musical classics, exquisite showcases of makeup and costumes, and its run of shows during otherwise slow times of the year.

Situated on its building’s second floor right off one of the busiest intersections in the whole state (Bluemound and Janacek Road), Bombshell Studio Theatre is a cozy black box theater containing 51 seats complete with a fully constructed stage and dressing rooms plus a concessions counter in the back. Due to the space’s limited size, Bombshell shows are now limited to 14 cast members.

Co-founders Tim Albrechtson and Eric Welch launched Bombshell Theatre Company in 2020, hoping to bring rarely told stories to life in Milwaukee. Albrechtson recalls, “At the time, there were 18 productions of “Mamma Mia!” happening at once, and even though I love “Mamma Mia!”, we would’ve loved to do any other show.”

Having a cosmetology background, Welch excels in makeup, costume and wig design, which ultimately inspired the company’s name. “Especially with how close they are, that really matters,” Albrechtson affirms, from the audience’s perspective. “Before, when we were moving our shows into these places, we didn’t have the money or time to have extravagant sets, so we’d try to distract people with how good the actors looked.”

In January 2022, Bombshell debuted with Funny Girl, a show that had not been done around the Milwaukee area in nearly 40 years. A few months later, the co-founders connected with Mark Morris, who began working with the company as a stage manager and is now on its board of directors as production manager. Also on the board is Katie Meylink, who designs all of the company’s sets and props, plus Emily Mertens was recently hired to be in charge of Bombshell's youth program. “What really has been the key to our success so far is not trying to do it all ourselves, because that affects the quality of the show,” Albrechtson adds.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Intimacy Advocacy

Expand Photo by Ben Slowey Bombshell Studio Theater Bombshell Studio Theater

The Bombshell team emphasizes intimacy advocacy in their work, stressing the importance of consent, boundaries, safety and comfort for all performers. Marcee Doherty serves as the company’s intimacy director. “It’s becoming standard, which is great, but it’s still kind of a recent thing,” Albrechtson notes about intimacy advocacy. “It goes beyond the stage; it’s about self-autonomy and learning how to speak up for yourself. In the moment, you don’t always realize that you can say no to something, or you’re afraid of being difficult, so this becoming part of the community is really helping that move forward.”

Since its launch, Bombshell has done more than two dozen shows including concerts and youth productions. Before acquiring the new space in February 2025, the company had worked out of facilities such as Inspiration Studios, Sunset Playhouse, Broadway Theatre Center and Next Act Theatre. Albrechtson explains, “We didn’t open to the public until the start of Holiday Inn in December, so we took that whole time to rehearse the shows we were already doing and performing elsewhere and simultaneously renovating this space. It was a lot of juggling and very stressful.”

Despite the stress, Albrechtson deems it symbolic that Holiday Inn was Bombshell’s first show in the new space since its plot involves opening a new theater. “We didn’t know how people were going to react to us moving here, but we sold out three weeks before we opened,” he mentions. “Then we added dates, and those sold out too. It was very encouraging for us to have people support us so quickly without even seeing what we were doing yet.”

Adult Musical Parody

Avenue Q, opening this weekend on February 26 and running through March 15, is an adult musical parody of “Sesame Street.” The puppet comedy is known in the theater world for having beat Wicked for Best Musical at the 2004 Tony Awards. “It’s a cult classic for sure,” Albrechtson describes. “It’s a little dated, but I think people forgive that because they know what they’re getting into.” The play’s story follows Princeton (Phillip Steenbekkers), a college graduate who just moved to Avenue Q and is determined to find his purpose in the adult world, encountering characters such as Kate Monster (Madison Nowak), Nicky and Rod (Albrechtson and Welch), Gary Coleman (Ashley Levells) and Lucy the Slut (Bryanna VanCaster). Tickets are available here.

Beyond Avenue Q, Bombshell’s 2026 season will include Into the Woods in May, the annual 24-hour musical at Waukesha Civic Theatre in July and Disaster! The 70’s Musical in August, plus the youth show Xanadu Junior and SummerStock Camp. Subscriptions and gift certificates are available for purchase.

Folks can support Bombshell Theatre Company via donations which all go towards improving the theater. With the “Thank You Five” Club, folks may opt into recurring $5 donations, with members put into a monthly draw for free show tickets. There are also volunteering opportunities for ushering, stage crew, set construction