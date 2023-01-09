Bombshell’s Cozy, Little Musical Bordello

× Expand Photo: Bombshell Theatre Co. Bombshell Theatre's 'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas' Bombshell Theatre's 'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas'.

Bombshell Theatre cleverly packs a tiny space with a warm 1970s country musical with a fun staging of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Director Eric Welch does an impressive job of gracefully compressing a huge cast onto a very small stage for a swiftly moving musical about a small-town brothel that is challenged when a TV watchdog exposes it to the world.

Eric Nelson has impressively quirky charisma in the role of TV personality Melvin Thorpe who crusades against the business. Bob Benson has a strong commanding presence onstage in the role of Sheriff Ed Earl Dodd. Benson shows considerable depth as the conflict sets-in. Robbyn Wilks is charming as the brothel’s proprietor Miss Mona. Wilks and Benson form a solid emotional foundation for the center of the action, which involves a large ensemble of women who all have very assertive presences and personalities in and around the central conflict.

Choreographer Sara-Lynn Evenson has worked a pleasantly disorienting magic with the movement in the dance numbers. The entire cast of the production manages the charming illusion of using twice as much space as there actually is onstage. Every inhabitant of the Chicken Ranch bordello seems to hold her own distinct place and personality onstage even as they all feel so lovingly crammed together in a very cozy space.

The central story is respectably engaging, but the cast of characters living at the bordello really is the heart of the show. Welch and Evenson’s direction of the peripheral ensemble in and around the Ranch is impressively immersive. Bombshell’s Chicken Ranch could work perfectly well on its own without any story at all.

Bombshell Theatre Company’s production of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas runs through Jan. 15 at Sunset Playhouse’s studio theater, 700 Wall St., Elm Grove.