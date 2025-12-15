Bombshell’s Holiday Inn’ Sleighs Em in Brookfield

× Expand Photo via Bombshell Theatre Co. - Facebook Holiday Inn - Bombshell Theatre Co. (2025) Bombshell Theatre Co. performs 'Holiday Inn' (2025)

Among the more well-known holiday classics circulating around Milwaukee this season, Bombshell Theatre Co. presents Holiday Inn. The musical, based on a 1942 film starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, opened December 4 at Bombshell’s new performing space in the heart of Brookfield. It continues through December 21.

Though Holiday Inn may have a mild-mannered plot, the same cannot be said for the songs. In one production number after another, the cast (excellent singers and dancers all) aces some of the finest music produced by legendary songwriter Irving Berlin.

Many of Berlin’s most enduring hits are contained within this two-and-one-half hour show, including “Blue Skies, “Heat Wave” and “Cheek to Cheek.” Under the direction of Eric Welch (who also plays the lead role of Jim Hardy), the cast transport the audience to a more nostalgic time. They sing to pre-recorded music, under the music direction of Vance Dahl.

For those unfamiliar with the film, the story focuses on Jim (Eric Welch) a successful singer-dancer who dreams of settling down to a quieter life. In a rash move, he buys a Connecticut farm and then asks his leading lady, Lila (Kendall Yorkey) to help him raise cows and chickens. Lila agrees at first but quickly back out when she’s offered a tempting career role. She decides to stick with Ted (Bryce Giammo), another song-and-dance man from the days when they formed a trio. Now performing as Ted and Lila, they play prestigious clubs all over the country.

Meanwhile, Jim makes a feeble attempt at raising crops, buoyed by a helpful assistant, Louise (Jennifer A. Larsen). She soon realizes that he might be an ideal match for the farm’s former owner, Linda (Delaina Kuzelka). Linda, a schoolteacher, tried running the farm on her own, and she was forced to sell under duress. Jim, disheartened by his experience with Lila, fights off the urge to ask Linda for a date.

However, the two hatch an unusual plan: Why not turn part of the farm into an inn that’s open only during holidays? They find support from Jim’s old friend Ted, as well as the rest of the crew from Ted and Lila’s show. They assemble some nifty seasonal production numbers, including “Easter Parade.”

Slim Plot but Fabulous Songs

Although the cast is very good, the true “star” of the show is Irving Berlin’s music. The 1942 film featured a new holiday tune called “White Christmas.” The song’s success (it earned a 1942 Academy Award for Best Song) led to the creation of the timeless film, White Christmas, starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye.

Bombshell has been around for about five years. During that time, they’ve performed shows on various stages around the city. Now they’ve settled into what looks to be their permanent home. The theater is located on the second floor of an office building in Brookfield, just off Bluemound Road. The theater space has been basically created from scratch. Some 51 comfortable chairs are lined up on partitions to enhance the view of the small, shallow stage.

Holiday Inn is the first Bombshell production to be offered in their own theater. For theatergoers seeking free, convenient parking, this theater fits the bill.

The limited stage dimensions dictate a rather linear choreography, especially for production numbers involving six or eight people. Choreographers SaraLynn Evenson and Patti Meadows make the most of the space, adding some inventive tap dance numbers to the line-up. One of the show’s dance highlights is “Shaking the Blues Away,” which is followed by the award-winning, “White Christmas.” Here, it’s Jim and Linda who evoke this holiday favorite (with Jim playing piano).

For a change of pace, a couple of scenes in Holiday Inn are played in an adjacent open space. The audience still has a clear view of the action.

Holiday Inn’s single set (by designer Katie Maylink) ingeniously converts to represent various locations. A multitude of splashy show costumes add depth and eye appeal. Many of the costumes (by Eric Welch) take on a decidedly Bob Mackie approach, with miles of sequins (mostly on the female dancers). The overall effect is dazzling.

Many Performances Sold Out Before the Show Opens

Bombshell’s reputation among its growing legion of fans, not to mention the holiday-themed subject matter, led to a huge pre-sale for the show. Even after a few extra performances were added, the entire run was sold out. A lengthy waitlist has more than 65 names, according to Bombshell producer Tim Albrechtson.

Bombshell’s new space allows the theater company to offer its first full subscription series. The next production, Honkey Tonk Angels, opens January 14, 2026.

Holiday Inn continues through December 21 at the Bombshell Theatre on 19700 W. Bluemound Road in Brookfield. For tickets, click bombshelltheatre.org, or call 414-622-0234.