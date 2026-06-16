Boulevard Theatre Marks 40 Years with ‘Double Deceptions’

Expand Image by Jason Krukowski, Graphic Designer 'Matrimonial Mishaps' - Boulevard Theatre double feature promo

When was the last time two of Britain’s finest 20th century playwrights, Harold Pinter and Noel Coward, were performed on a Milwaukee stage? Was it sometime last century?

To open and close its 40th season, Boulevard Theatre will present “enhanced concert stagings” of two comedies by those playwrights at the East Side’s Plymouth Church.

Open and close? The program, billed as “Double Deceptions,” pairs Pinter’s The Lover with Coward’s Come into the Garden, Maude. It will be Boulevard’s first and last show of a season that has been a hard slog for the company’s founder and artistic director, Mark Bucher.

“Small groups have many challenges,” Bucher explains. In addition to running Boulevard as a one-man show for several years, he’s confronted problems with “getting media exposure, getting funding. Venues and spaces are tough to find. Even when you find a venue, you need to find space to rehearse.”

Since Boulevard’s founding four decades ago, many smaller theater companies have folded. The obituaries include Theatre X, Clavis Theatre, Bialystok & Bloom, In Tandem, Milwaukee Shakespeare … Bucher continued to sail against the wind, presenting bespoke lineups that speak to his interest in work that “celebrates language and thought—that the audience has to pay attention to, not candy-coated, high-fructose scripts. Forty years?” Bucher gasps. “You get less time for manslaughter.”

As for the Pinter-Coward double-billing, “both plays talk about how we handle a committed relationship. They offer solutions to keeping a marriage going—or not going,” Bucher says. “Both end happily, but one couple decides to continue and the other decides to make a change.”

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“Double Deceptions” is for mature audiences—and no one takes their clothes off or sets themselves on fire.

The cast includes Carole Herbstreit Kalinyen, Maggie Marks, Matt Specht and Pamela Stace. Milwaukee’s virtuoso actor-director David Flores will direct The Lover and Bucher will direct Maude.

“‘Double Deceptions’ will be fun, fun, fun,” Bucher promises. “Everyone will have a good time.”

Pay what you want performances of “Double Deceptions” run June 22-June 30 at Plymouth Church, 2717 E. Hampshire St.