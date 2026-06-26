Boulevard Theatre’s 40th Season Ends with Matrimonial Mishaps

× Expand Photo by Jason Krukowski Come into the Garden Maude - Boulevard Theatre Featured above are (left to right): Carole Herbstreit Kalinyen ("Anna Mary Conklin"), Pamela Brown Stace ("Princess Maude Caragnani"), Mark Bucher ("Verner Conklin") and (seated) David Flores ("Felix") in Boulevard Theatre's production of 'Come into the Garden Maude.' (2026)

The Boulevard Theatre concludes its 40th season with a pair of comedies, Harold Pinter’s The Lover and Noel Coward’s Come Into the Garden, Maud. Both are explorations of “matrimonial mishaps” as the program proclaims. They are indeed that. In fact, they are both rare moments that concern private and delicate subjects.

It is also a rare evening’s entertainment. Both playwrights’ works are not often performed these days and while the plays themselves are historic and, as a friend observed, “pieces of their time” (both premiered in the 1960s), they are nevertheless timelessly poignant—they’re about the dynamics of marriage, after all. Performed in the Boulevard’s now signature “concert staging” style (an enhanced reading devoid of sets and other theatrical contrivances), the performance relies on the power and nuance of the language, the actors’ ability to communicate it and the audience’s ability lose itself in it.

The evening begins with Pinter’s The Lover. Directed by David Flores (who also plays a minor character, John the milkman) with Maggie Marks as Sarah and Matt Specht in the role of Maggie’s husband, Richard, the play opens with a seemingly humdrum suburban couple. They go through their morning ritual with Sarah sending Richard off to his corporate job in the city. It’s all rather matter of fact, if not banal, including Richard’s casual questioning Sarah if her lover will be coming by and then sorting out the time for his return home, accordingly.

Tension, Emotion, Timing

Expand Photo by Jason Krukowski Matt Specht - Boulevard Theatre's 'The Lover' (2026) Matt Specht in Boulevard Theatre's 'The Lover' (2026)

Of course, that sets off the farce that eventually reveals the anything but banal dynamics of the couple’s “bourgeois domesticity.” At first, Marks plays her character with an air of routine distraction. Throughout the hour-long frolic, she manages to take the audience into a very conflicted world of fantasy versus reality with all the tension, emotion and astute timing that requires. Specht, for his part, delivers his role (or roles, as the case may be), with matching chemistry that compliments Marks’. Together they give an engaging performance that turns the audience into a gaggle of eavesdroppers waiting for the next sigh and whisper.

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Coward’s Come into the Garden, Maud gives us a wholly different perspective on marriage—namely, the challenge of marital commitment. The cast includes Boulevard Artistic Director Mark Bucher himself who directs the play and appears in the role of Verner Conklin, the down-home, philosophic but highly successful businessman and husband of Anna-Mary Conklin, played by Carole Herbstreit Kalinlyn, whose obnoxious social airs, demands and ambitions create that oil and water mix that tries their relationship. Pamela Brown Stace performs the role of Maud Caragnani, a personable, down-to-earth princess. Upon her entrance, a palpable chemistry between her and Verner ensues. David Flores appears as the hotel waiter, Felix, and also provides narration and stage direction. As in the Pinter, the cast members’ interconnection supports the “concert staging” concept. Most are Boulevard veterans and that provides a certain depth of familiarity that, in turn, allows an engaging performance.

In all, once again, the Boulevard offers a charming evening of smart English banter and repartee combined with intimate themes that should certainly have audience members contemplating their own relationships by the end of it.

Performances take place at the Plymouth Church, 2717 E. Hampshire St. 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27-28, and at 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, June 29-30. Tickets may be reserved at BoulevardTickets@gmail.com and are offered on a “Pay What You Will” basis.