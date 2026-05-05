Bringing Plays to the Br!NK at Renaissance

× Expand Photo by Nathaniel Schardin Flaco - Br!NK Briefs New Play Festival 2025 'Flaco' written by Kristen Field for the 2025 Br!NK New Play Festival's Br!EFS program.

On May 16 and 17 Renaissance Theaterworks will present their 12th annual Br!NK New Play Festival, which features the works of women-identifying Midwestern playwrights.

Expand Photo courtesy of Renaissance Theaterworks Kristen Field Kristen Field

Founded in 1993 on the ideal of “theater by women, for everyone,” RTW began Br!NK as a way to support playwrights who may have otherwise put their plays, as Artistic Director Suzan Fete put it, “in a drawer.” In an industry famed for its difficulty to “break into,” particularly for those not living on either coast, RTW is determined to give local artists a means to amplify their voices and take their artistry to the next level.

The festival consists of two parts. The first: a staged reading of two full-length plays awarded the Br!NK Residency Award, which gives the playwrights an opportunity to workshop their script for a week with a cast, director, stage manager, and dramaturg. Each playwright may focus on whatever aspect of their script they feel needs work: relationships, motives, even tricky stage directions! By including professionals with experience physically producing plays in the workshop process, the typical hurdles and questions that arise when crafting and polishing a script get attacked collaboratively.

The two plays chosen for the residency this year are Care by Kristen Field and The Bill by Caroline Norton. Field’s play Flaco (whose characters were all owls) was also produced last year as a Br!NK Br!EF, though Care takes quite a departure from that work, according to Fete. The play follows the unlikely friendship between a young college dropout and the elderly, agoraphobic woman to whom she begins to bring groceries. Fete describes the play as approaching the question, “How much desire does it take to make a change?”

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Tragedy and Humor

Norton wears many hats throughout Milwaukee, including administrative and artistic manager at Next Act Theatre, and The Bill begins like any other Southern drama but explodes into tragedy and humor when a family member’s will is read and secrets are revealed. Care shows on May 16 and The Bill on May 17, both at 7 p.m. Each performance will be followed by a moderated talkback; honest audience feedback is highly encouraged for each play’s further development.

Expand Photo courtesy of Renaissance Theaterworks Caroline Norton Caroline Norton

On both days, the afternoon leading up to the staged reading is for the second part of this festival: the five 10-minute plays known as Br!NK Br!EFs. These fully produced shorts are written in response to a prompt. this year’s was: if you see a fork in the road, take it and come with me and be my love. Fete described the Br!EFs as “awe-inspiring” in their ability to be “kind of everything!” Not just comedy and not just drama—the short run-time allows playwrights to jump right into action and let the audience find their own footing along the way. Starting at 3 p.m., the 2026 Br!NK Br!EFS: Goddess of the Drowned by Karissa Murrell Myers, Wine DNA by Erin Osgood, Getaway by Katherine Swan, Ground Fork Possibilities by Rachel Zake, and MotherPeace by Honore Schiro.

The best part of the Br!NK festival, as Fete says, is that “It gives us the opportunity to showcase the talent of a lot of people in Milwaukee.” Particularly including the Br!EFs, for which RTW hires 15-25 people, including actors, directors and stage managers, this festival is not just a day for new plays but also for Milwaukee’s theater artists at large.

The Br!NK New Play Festival is sponsored by Sue and Tim Frautschi and held at the Baumgartner Center for Dance (128 N. Jackson St.) May 16-17. To purchase a festival pass (available now, starting at $40), visit rtwmke.org/brink. Walk-ups are also welcome, with a suggested minimum donation of $20.

If interested in submitting for the 2027 Br!NK New Play Festival, visit rtwmke.org/brink to see eligibility and submission guidelines. RTW is accepting submissions from May 1 until