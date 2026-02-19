Broadway Tour of ‘Kimberly Akimbo' Mostly Gets It Right

× Expand Photo by Patrick Gray 'Kimberly Akimbo' - National Tour Emily Koch and Laura Woyasz in the National Tour of 'Kimberly Akimbo'

An eagerly awaited Broadway tour of the 2023 Best Musical award-winner Kimberly Akimbo opened at the Marcus Performing Arts Center on Tuesday night. The musical continues through February 22.

This oddly named show is based on anagrams written by one of the characters, a high schooler (Seth). It’s one of the quirky things about the show, which gets quirkier as the plot is revealed.

This musical has been praised for its originality, its heart, and its approach to dealing with life’s tough challenges. All of these elements—and more—are evident on the Marcus Center stage.

What may throw potential audiences for a loop is the small scale of this musical. It’s more of a chamber music piece than a blow-out Broadway blockbuster. There are just nine characters, about half adults and half teenagers. The score is pleasant, but not energizing (for the audience) in the way one might get wrapped up in songs from musicals like Hamilton, The Lion King or Les Miserables.

From Off to Broadway

The show’s size hasn’t changed much from its Off-Broadway production, which preceded its move to Broadway.

The main character is a 16-year-old girl named Kimberly (Ann Morrison). Kimberly has a rare genetic disorder that causes her to age far more quickly than her contemporaries. Although she’s about the same height as her peers, she looks to be about 70.

Kimberly’s family has just moved to a new town. Like any “new kid in school,” Kimberly worries about the reaction she will have on her classmates. She meets a few of them beforehand at a local skating rink. While Kimberly frets about her appearance, it becomes clear that the self-absorbed teens pay more attention to their own insecurities.

Making things even more interesting is a show choir “clique” involving four of Kimberly’s classmates. Two students are gay and two are straight. Inevitably, the teens are all chasing the wrong people until Aunt Debra straightens out the confusion.

Touring Show Packs Less of a Punch Than Broadway Version

As someone who saw the Broadway version with Victoria Clark, who won a Tony Award for her performance as Kimberly, one must appreciate that actor Ann Morrison is making Kimberly into a different sort of character. Morrison is more muted: she presents a far less animated Kimberly than one saw in the Broadway version. Clark was so “teen-like” in her movements and vocal inflections that audiences could almost detect the high schooler trying to overcome her physical restrictions.

With less attention drawn to Kimberly, there’s more room for some of the adults to gain attention in the touring version. This is especially true of Aunt Debra (Emily Koch), a sister to Kimberly’s mom (Laura Woyasz). Debra is a tricky character to describe. While trying to be a good aunt to Kimberly, Debra seems more interested in launching a variety of criminal schemes. She’s not above stealing from family (including her brother-in-law’s stereo system). She frequently tries to rope family members into participating in her crimes.

Even a stint in prison doesn’t persuade Debra to change her ways. That’s why Kimberly’s family has left their former town, to hide from Debra prior to her release.

In the tour, actor Emily Koch takes center stage in every scene she’s in. Koch has it all—the acting skills, the voice, the showmanship—to give Debra every opportunity to prove she’s a baddie with a big heart (as long as it ultimately profits her in some way). Broadway’s Debra earned a Tony Award for Bonnie Milligan.

Debra’s latest scheme involves swiping a large, blue curbside mailbox for her check washing operation. After Debra sets up all the required elements in Kimberly’s basement, she recruits some of Kimberly’s friends to help her pull it off. The “star” of this gig will be Kimberly herself. She must dress in grandmotherly clothes while accompanying her “nephew” (played by Seth) to a series of banks. Once inside, Seth will cash in some of the checks he has received from “grandma.”

Talented Ensemble Shines Throughout

All of the supporting cast members are fine, especially Jim Hogan as Buddy, Kimberly’s dad. Buddy is an alcoholic who attempts to clean up his act, without success. The scene between Buddy, Kimberly and her newfound friend Seth Is particularly hilarious. Buddy is driving both of them to school. He drills down on Seth’s intentions towards Kimberly, while she cringes.

The core production elements are fine, including the lower middle-class home in which Kimberly and her parents live (set design by David Zinn.) The simple songs (by Jeanine Tesori, with lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, who also wrote the book, based on one of his former plays) propel the musical forward. Choreography (by Danny Mefford) stays well within the limitations of what high schoolers can do. Don’t expect astounding special effects, aside from a few projections at the end.

The Broadway version (now closed) played in one of New York’s smallest theaters, the Booth. It provided a more intimate setting than one is likely to find in tour houses across the country. Some inventive scenic elements make the show more proportional in its touring houses.

This might be “the little musical that could.” However, one cannot argue that the show’s message is one that applies to theatergoers of every age: make the most of your time on Earth. Doing otherwise would be a waste of opportunity.

The national touring company of “Kimberly Akimbo” runs through February 22 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, visit marcuscenter.org, or call the box office at 414-273-7206.