‘Bug’ Gets Under Your Skin and Stays There

× Expand Photo by Jake Badovski, Kłamię Studios Jaimelyn Gray in 'Bug' - The Constructivists Jaimelyn Gray as Agnes in The Constructivists' 'Bug' (2026)

To call BUG, the closing production of The Constructivists’ 8th season, gritty… would be an understatement. Before the play even began, one had a sense of the world into which we were stepping: a bra hanging off the bedside table drawer, a long-emptied box of Quaker Chewy Chocolate Chip granola bars, and a great deal of liquor, all were at home in the motel room rented by Bug’s protagonist Agnes, played by Jaimelyn Gray. “Like living in a dorm room, but worse,” I wrote in my notebook as she washed her two wine glasses with Dawn dish soap in the low-water-pressure sink.

And when is one more primed for influence from those willing to enter their lives than when they’re lonely and vulnerable? The play’s script—written by Tracy Letts—was excellent, but Maya Danks’s direction is what unfurled it into an almost voyeuristic experience. One couldn’t help but watch with fascination as the characters we began to know collapsed and lost themselves before us. Some moments that made the audience chuckle were those that made a character on stage cry.

The first half of the play is all about building up the tension that explodes (perhaps literally…) in the second act. While we all listened to cheerful country music in the transitions (the play is set in Oklahoma, though not all in the cast have that dialect, and for good reason), the foundation is set for the eerie switch. I didn’t realize until a few scenes into the second act that the music had gone, and in its place had arrived the buzzing and skittering of bugs. Hearing what the characters hear made for a delightfully unsettling watch.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Full of Heart

Expand Photo by Jake Badovski, Kłamię Studios Jaimelyn Gray and Tess Cinpinski in 'Bug' (2026) Jaimelyn Gray as Agnes and Tess Cinpinski as R.C. in The Constructivists' 'Bug' (2026)

Gray was astonishing as Agnes, letting her be as dingy as her motel room and yet absolutely full of heart. At no point did we doubt the pain of the past that led her to where she was at the start of the play. Meanwhile, Joe Lino made sure we did doubt any possible read on his character Peter. His physicality immediately betrayed him—putting his innate sense of paranoia on display. Even the way he would close a door was telling! Lino also never let on what of Peter’s ability to draw Agnes into his own world came from true delusion and what came from manipulation—or, of course, whether it came from both.

Tess Cinpinski (R.C.), Matt Specht (Goss) and Robert WC Kennedy (Dr. Sweet) rounded out the stellar cast as the one (possibly) sane friend of Agnes, the one devil that we know, and the devil we don’t. During the post-show talkback, Kennedy replied to a question with another, saying, “Is anyone a reliable narrator [in this play]?” And while what’s seen on stage appears to be a slice-of-(hysteric)-life, it becomes easy to question if even the events we see unfold before us are real, given the evident doubt in our characters’ minds.

BUG isn’t just about conspiracy theories or paranoia—it grapples with the search for companionship and its blinding quality, whether shared hysteria is better than nothing shared with nobody, the desire to have answers and to be able to say you know things. Peter has a line in the second act, “It’s better, knowing,” and I almost clawed my hair out given the context (which you’ll have to see the show to find out for yourself!).

Dark but Funny

This is the kind of show that, when asked how they get into character, an actor—Specht—replied, “It’s important to get out of character, too,” saying further, “I tell a lot of Dad Jokes.” Given the role Goss plays—given each roles’ part in the play—it was a treat to hear from the actors themselves how they relieve themselves of that weight after each performance. Because The Constructivists are determined to bring the dark, the funny, the pretty-hard-to-watch-but-you-just-got-to, to Milwaukee, they are equally committed to providing their team the tools to do so with quality and care.

“[We do] a lot of self-care things so we can do this kind of work… the dark and dirty shit,” Gray said herself. And that’s exactly what BUG is: a grimy, under-your-nails sort of discomforting watch that is nonetheless smart, full of dry humor and clearly made with love.

BUG runs through May 9 at the Studio Theater in the Broadway Theatre Center 158 N Broadway. Visit theconstructivists.org or ring the box office at 414-291-7800 to purchase tickets. See show description for content disclosures.