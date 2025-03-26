‘Buyer & Cellar’ Offers Lightweight Laughs at Renaissance

× Expand Photo by Ross Zentner. Doug Clemons in Buyer and Cellar Doug Clemons in Renaissance Theaterworks’ production of “Buyer & Cellar” by Jonathan Tolins.

There’s more fiction than fact in Buyer & Cellar, an unusual play being staged by Renaissance Theaterworks. The show opened last weekend at the Next Act Theater in Milwaukee’s Harbor District and continues through April 13.

That’s clear from the start, as this one-man show begins with a lengthy disclaimer. As out-of-work actor Alex More, well-known Milwaukee actor Doug Clemons tells the audience that none of the plot is true.

Not exactly. Some of the facts are true, and playwright Jonathan Tolins takes these factual tidbits and weaves them into this gay fantasy.

More tells his own story of how he lost a job as the mayor of Disneyland’s Toon Town to become Barbra Streisand’s employee at her expansive Malibu estate. Please note that Streisand’s home is real, as proven by a series of rear projections. The first photos comprise a montage of Streisand through the years. These are followed by photos from a book she wrote about decorating her home.

Some of the funniest bits arrive in the beginning, as More drives up to the estate not knowing exactly who he works for. Such is the life of an out-of-work actor and the day jobs they take to simply survive between acting auditions.

The play nicely contrasts More’s day environment of luxury and perfection and his private life, which includes an old Volkswagen bug and a tiny apartment, decorated on a threadbare budget. “I was broke and uninsured,” More surmises.

To make his daily life even more ridiculous, More is asked to wear a special costume for his job. According to More’s boyfriend, this makes him look like a modern-day Mr. Whipple. Most of the exchanges between More and his boyfriend (again, Clemons plays all the roles) are clever and deliciously bitchy.

The majority of their conversations revolve around the love-hate relationship that many gay men have with superstar producer, actor and singer Barbra Streisand.

More’s new job involves curating a collection of small shops created (by Streisand) in her home’s basement. (He does a lot of dusting.) These shops align both sides of a street (think of how the old-time stores are set up in the Streets of Old Milwaukee exhibit). Each shop is dedicated to one of Streisand’s collections, ranging from costumes (including ones from Funny Girl, and her other film and stage projects) to dolls, antiques, etc.

Aside from the whirring of a popcorn machine, More spends most of his days alone. He waits, and waits, for the lady of the house to arrive.

A Few Necessary Attributes

Now, to truly enjoy this 100-minute show (no intermission), one needs the following: an endless fascination with Barbra Streisand, a deep knowledge of celebrity references, and a love of high camp.

While this writer chuckled throughout the performance, she also felt lost amid all of the characters’ name-dropping (yes, I got the joke about a TV cooking show hosted by Hannibal Lecter).

The most fascinating aspect of Buyer & Cellar is Clemons’ performance. This is his first one-man show, and he pulls it off seamlessly. It is no small feat for one person to hold an audience’s attention for more than an hour, but Clemons makes it look easy. He is certainly in his element here.

Under Ray Jivoff’s direction, Clemons glides throughout the sumptuous set (by Lisa Schlenker). He is always in motion, whether leaning on the elegantly upholstered chaise lounge, relaxing along the edge of the curved “marble” floor, or sitting on a chair near a living room desk.

Clemons’ success is further supported by strong production elements throughout: lighting (Jimmy Balistreri), sound (Brian Grimm) and his single costume (by Jason Orlenko). Credit also goes to the show’s projections (by Anthony Churchill).

As the script unspools, the audience is asked to take a huge leap of faith in terms of the play’s credibility. Not only does Streisand eventually appear downstairs, she coyly becomes More’s only “customer.” They banter feverishly about the price of a doll (that Streisand already owns, of course). When More feels as though he has the upper hand in the price negotiations, Streisand pulls out a trump card. Lesson learned.

Not only that, but More and Streisand become “buddies” of a sort, to the point where he becomes her “acting coach” for an upcoming production of Gypsy. Streisand, now in her golden years, is to become the production’s Grandma Rose. More and Streisand dance together amid the shops.

Can An Ordinary Person Become Streisand’s Friend?

More even believes he is becoming Streisand’s “friend,” a notion that is sternly refuted by his sarcastic boyfriend. Another character (who almost steals the show) is Streisand’s longtime, world-weary housekeeper. She has “seen it all” during her many years caring for Streisand’s home and is therefore not the least bit surprised when More’s employment comes to a swift end.

Between the lines, Buyer & Cellar has a lot to say on numerous themes. For instance: celebrity life isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be: beginning actors need fortitude, self-confidence and resilience to propel them through the “lean years;” and that Los Angeles is truly a place where dreams are made and, sometimes, lost in the gritty reality of everyday life.

There are poignant moments here alongside the funny ones. Tolins explores the concept of whether A-listers can truly have friends, as most of us non-celebrities know them to be. If you want to learn more about this theme, and laugh along the way, don’t hesitate to get your tickets to Buyer & Cellar.

“Buyer & Celler” is produced by Renaissance Theaterworks in conjunction with Third Avenue PlayWorks in Sturgeon Bay. The play runs through April 13 at the theater which also houses Next Act Theatre, 255 S. Water St., in Milwaukee’s Harbor District. For tickets, visit rtwmke.org, or call the box office at 414-278-0765.