Channeling Houdini in ‘Instructions for a Séance’

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Milwaukee Rep's 'Instructions for a Séance'

In Katie Bender’s Instructions for a Seance, an exhausted wife and mother attempts to channel the spirit of legendary magician and escape artist Harry Houdini. It’s a chance for her to “escape” the reality of her demanding life, if only for a moment. Part magic, part seance, part Houdini history lesson, this Seance conjures plenty of humor as well as serious in the quest for “freedom” via the spirit world.

Bender not only wrote Seance but performs it as a one-person show that interacts with the audience in a number of ways. What a clever (and smart) way to win over audiences in Wisconsin by starting out offering free cheese and beer! That move really sets the tone for Bender’s innate abilities to find funny in every type of move. She’s a natural comedienne and that helps to balance out the somber side to the Seance once the process begins to have Houdini “step forward.”

All the more engaging for Wisconsin audiences is the connection Houdini had to the state which makes this production that much more interesting. Houdini spent his youth in both Milwaukee and Appleton. He credits his fall into the Fox River (and nearly drowning) in developing his love for death-defying feats and the “magic” that followed.

Rapid Fire Performance

It’s when Bender “channels” Houdini by acting out his character in imagined scenes from his past that Seance really holds our attention. She is a consummate actor who can effortlessly move from one end of the range of emotions to the other in an instant. Fascinating to watch as well as we see how inhabiting the persona of a famous magician allows her to “escape” and fully embrace her inner emotions.

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Seance is filled with many ideas and topics that swirl and float about in the “channeling atmosphere” searching for direction: the demands of her small child, balancing family life and art, loss of personal identity, even cultural references (rapper Kendrick Lamar, film director/screenwriter Miranda July). It’s a lot to sort through. But Bender’s performance is what holds it all together in a rapid-fire succession as she attempts to bring forth the Magic Man.

What’s most fascinating in Seance is the journey she undertakes to get to “that other side.” The more Bender assumes Houdini’s role, the more we can fully appreciate her theatrical sense for storytelling in such a compelling way. That’s no magic trick. That’s real talent.

In Instructions for a Seance, “the escape” is less about what we’re attempting to flee and more about where we’re headed—in this case, a return to ourselves and what lies within. That’s where the “real magic” lies.

Instructions for a Seance runs through November 8 in the Herro-Franke Studio Theater. Approximate running time: 70 minutes with no intermission. For more information, call the Rep Box Office: (414) 224-1761, or visit milwaukeerep.com.