‘Clyde’s’ Serves Struggle, Redemption and Sandwiches

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's ‘Clyde's’

A cast of characters passionately discuss the possibility of a perfect sandwich. It would need to be a precise combination of different ingredients placed in just the right way and prepared just perfectly. It would need to be a strikingly clear articulation of something deep within the person creating it. It’s the perfect sandwich that rests at the center of Clyde’s, a comedic drama that’s being staged by Milwaukee Chamber Theatre this month.

Dimonte Henning directs and ensemble of actors playing who are being given a chance to turn their lives around. Each one of them has a different story. Each one of them delivers that story in the course of 100 minutes without intermission on an elegantly designed Stephen Hudson-Mairet set. It's a kitchen. The entire thing takes place in a strikingly realistic restaurant kitchen. The audience watches as high-end sandwiches are made for truckers.

Lachrisa Grandberry is a stylishly sinister figure as the owner of the establishment: a tough and merciless boss who demands respect. Bryant Bentley makes a noble appearance onstage as sort of a high priest of sandwich making who is fairly worshipped by the rest of the people in the kitchen. N'Jameh Camara has a gorgeous sense of power and attitude as kitchen employee Letitia. Heartbreaking moments of vulnerability shine through Camara’s performance as the events of the drama unfold. Justin Huen lends a deeply empathic energy to the stage in the role of Raphael, a sous-chef who has deep feelings for Letitia. Nate Press rounds-out the cast in the role of the new guy Jason. He’s just trying to get along. Press places a quiet, charismatic strength lurking beneath Jason’s facial tattoos that amplifies a sense of mystery about the drama. It’s a delicious concept. It’s a fun dynamic. It’s a trip to the theater to watch an existentially powerful kitchen at work under the oppressive stresses of daily life at the bottom on the way back up.

Milwaukee Chamber Theater’s production of Clyde’s runs Nov. 8 - 24 at Broadway Theater Center Studio Theatre. For more information, visit milwaukeechambertheatre.org/clydes.