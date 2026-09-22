Coming of Age with Next Act’s ‘Trayf’

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow. A.J. Magoon and Alex Mitchell in 'Trayf' (2026) A.J. Magoon and Alex Mitchell in Next Act Theatre's production of 'Trayf' (2026).

A.J. Magoon and Alex Mitchell play a couple young Orthodox Jewish guys on the road in the 1990s as Next Act Theatre opens its season with Trayf. Playwright Lindsay Joelle explores religion, tradition and the search for truth in a charmingly precise coming-of-age comedy. Director Elyse Edelman fosters an atmosphere that allows for some remarkably sophisticated moments to pass between characters and actors on the stage. Magoon has an endearingly commanding presence as Zalmy, the young man with more of a fascination of contemporary popular culture. Mitchell contrasts against this in the role of Smuel, Zalmy’s best friend who isn’t quite as comfortable with culture outside of the faith.

Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow A.J. Magoon, Alex Mitchell and Lucas Prizant in 'Trayf' (2026) A.J. Magoon, Alex Mitchell and Lucas Prizant in Next Act Theatre's production of 'Trayf' (2026).

Lucas Prizant lends a dramatic tension to the stage as Jonathan, a man trying to define himself in Judaism in the wake of some pretty serious emotional trauma. Joelle tilts slightly into clichéd territory as Zalmy becomes closer friends with Jonathan than he is with Shmuel. The playwright’ treatment of the dynamic between the three men is much more sophisticated than any cliché, though. Rachel Zientek rounds-out the cast as Jonathan’s girlfriend Leah. She provides valuable insight into what Jonathan is going through. It easily could've read as rather generic exposition, but Zientek is a phenomenal actor who heartbreakingly renders a very sophisticated and intricate person in her only scene in the whole show. Scenic Designer Jeffrey D. Kmiec has done an impressive job of bringing the big, Metropolitan Field of New York to this small stage with little bits of iconography that are very much rooted in a realistic aesthetic. It is the perfect earthbound backdrop for a very organic comedic drama.

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Next Act Theatre’s production of Trayf runs through Oct. 4 at Next Act’s space on 255 S. Water St. For ticket reservations, visit Next Act Online.