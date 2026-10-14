Constructivists’ Wacky ‘Quiche’ (with Reverence for Eggs)

× Expand Photo via The Constructivist - Facebook 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche rehearsal - The Constructivists The cast of The Constructivists' "5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche" rehearsing before opening night (2026).

The Constructivists have brought a playful and immersive riot to Milwaukee with their current production of 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche, directed by Joe Lino and playing at Pink’s Accessible Theater House. The play’s attendance requires the purchase of a $20 show pass a.k.a. “member card,” granting its holder both a pseudonym (mine is Janet Bellamy) and access to all subsequent shows in the run!

While I was quite taken with the unique ticketing system, I expected audience immersion would end there. I was happily mistaken! The cast of five (ahem…) “widows” address their fellow sisters in the audience with delight, with earnestness, and even with a bit of disdain. What unifies all of them, however, is a love and reverence for eggs. Yes, eggs. And, of course, quiche.

The show’s script is not only thoroughly bizarre, but it also leaves ample space for the actors to improvise. This resulted in a cast of only the wackiest characters, with each making the biggest, boldest choices possible. Each was absurd to the point of realism. These aren’t the characters one typically sees on stage—rather, they can only be found in real life.

Sharp Comedic Timing

Emily Harris acted with sharp comedic timing and energetic physicality as Dale Prist, the society’s historian and “everyone’s favorite.” Annalyse Lapajenko brought a great deal of sass to the stage as Wren Robin, the events chairwoman; Lapajenko went on as one of the show’s two understudies and knocked it out of the park! The whole cast played well together, constantly heightening each other’s stakes and silliness.

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The show moves quickly, but while there are many relationships and backstories left unknown, one never feels the revelations are lacking. Set in 1956—at the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein annual quiche breakfast—the threat of nuclear war is ever-present. And then, in what I thought to be a rug pull twist (but was actually already advertised on the show’s website): “… the Soviets actually drop the bomb.” So, naturally, the show turns apocalyptic in its scope; secrets are revealed because the path is finally clear for them. The truth is sought after and celebrated when found.

The women respond to hardship and harrowing tasks throughout the play remarkably as women would. There is, of course, a good bit of panicking and hilarity, but underneath it, each character demonstrates her individual competence. The officers uphold their tenet of “no men, no meat, all manners,” with ferocity, but at no point is their sincerity or feminist philosophy laughable. All the jokes are made by women—never at their expense.

5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche is out-loud-laugh funny, and the cast is sure to surprise you with their wit. Given the improvised nature of the script, no two shows are the same! So, be sure to take advantage of that show pass—I know I will.

The Society will be accepting sisters through October 24 at Pink’s Accessible Theater House, 1104 W. Historic Mitchell St. Purchase tickets online at 5leqmke.com—only $20 and good for multiple performances!