‘Craic’ Means Good Times at Stackner Cabaret

“Craic” is Irish slang meaning “fun” or “a good time.” And that’s exactly what you’ll find at Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret in the world premiere of The Craic.

Set in a cozy, family-run Irish pub, four musicians gather for their weekly session entertaining the locals as much as themselves. But when a former member shows up unexpectedly after a decade-long absence, the evening’s entertainment is as much “therapy session” as music session as unresolved conflicts rise up—and the throw downs begin.

Co-written by Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements (who also directs) and Deanie Vallone, The Craic (pronounced “crack”) is literally just that; a fun time given all the great Irish music—and musicianship—set within a well-defined storyline that engages from start to finish.

Uptempo Numbers

The music in many ways moves the story forward in, at times, a cathartic fashion. As emotions rise with the appearance of John (Luke Darnell), uptempo tunes like “Wild Rover” help to break the tension. Then there’s the Irish folk song “The Back Velvet Band” about betrayal which parallels Kathleen’s (Megan Loomis) unresolved feelings toward John amid her unrequited love.

There’s plenty of Irish humor in The Craic, and what’s so impressive with this multi-talented ensemble is their ability to sound so realistic with sharp quips and retorts and impressive “improvisation.” The rapid-fire back-and-forth only adds to the realism. The Craictruly becomes another weeknight at the local pub down the road (The scenic design by Emily Lotz captures the feel and spirit of pub life).

In addition to John and Kathleen, there’s Aoife (Clare-Frances Sullivan) a strong-willed spitfire who kept the sessions going after John left. Her brother Ciaran (Trevor Lindley Craft) has mixed feelings about leaving his small town to move to the U.S. with his American wife; Christy (Alexander Sovronsky) works the bar but also plays multiple instruments. The ability of all five performers to handle so many instruments is truly impressive.

And they are uniformly excellent in their roles, separately as musicians as well as playing together. Credit the perfect sound design by Joe Cerqua which makes the group and the music sound so good. Whether it’s the fast-paced sea shanty “What Do We Do with a Drunken, Sailor?” to classic Irish ballads like “Danny Boy” and “Molly Malone,” the harmonies are seamless. Even the rousing encore of the anthemic, “Whiskey in a Jar” hits lol the right notes literally and figuratively, “We all have to start somewhere,” says John reflectively in coming back home again. And for him, and the audience, The Craic is a good place to start for some, well, “craic.”

The Craic runs through March 16 at the Stackner Cabaret, 108 E. Wells St. Running time: 2 hours, 10 minutes including a 15-minute intermission. For more information call the Rep Ticket Office at: 414-224-9490 or visit: milwaukeerep.com.