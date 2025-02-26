Dancing Mormon Missionaries at the Marcus PAC

× Expand Photo by Julieta Cervantes The Book of Mormon North American Tour

Who knew that Mormon missionaries could be so so funny? And sing? And dance? And do it all so very very well. That’s great entertainment going on at the Marcus Center with The Book of Mormon, the highly irreverent, very satirical musical about young Mormon missionaries setting off to all parts of world to spread the Word of God.

But, now consider: this “book” was created by the creators of the also highly irreverent hit TV series “South Park,” Trey Parker and Matt Stone along with Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, Frozen). So being irreverent, insensitive and just poking fun at Mormonism is all part of the game, er, “mission.” The musical was a hit on Broadway and still retains its freshness 11 years later. And it still has great production values along with top-notch choreography and a multi-talented cast.

The Book of Mormon follows two newly-appointed missionaries—Elder Price and Elder Cunningham—as they set out into the world to spread the Word. In this case, Uganda. Elder Price is the self-assured, confident one, Elder Cunningham the socially awkward follower. It makes for a great comedic team as we follow their adventures to a remote African village, rife with strife, poverty and a menacing warlord. Their fellow established missionaries have been unable to convert a single person. But the “highly imaginative” Elder Cunning ham finds a way. And a very very funny one at that.

Rather than read the Book, he makes up stories with American cultural references. And what happens? It works. All too well. Images of Hobbits, Star Wars, Star Trek inhabit the stage—and the minds—of the residents to hilarious results.

Memorable Numbers

What makes the production work so well is the writing and songwriting by the creators, following the original choreography by Casey Nicholaw and co-direction by Nicholaw and Parker.

This is a large cast of actors among the missionaries and villagers and they impress literally every (dance) step of the way Lopiez’ songs are memorable, hilarious as well as touching: There’s the comedic solo number “Man Up” as Elder Cunningham tries to rise to the occasion of leadership, to the highly creative “Spooky Mormon Hell. Dream.” But it’s the touching ballad, “I Am Here for You” that really underscores the sweet, innocent side of these young men and what lies at the heart of their journeys.

Amid such a solid group of actors, the two leads clearly deserve the spotlight: Dylan Knight Weaver was spot-on as the lanky, cocky Elder Price who falls from grace (for a bit). Weaver filled in on opening night which impressed all the more. Diego Enrico’s Elder Cunningham, the well-meaning yet socially inept follower, was funny at every turn, be it constantly mispronouncing names to a simple nonverbal gesture.

So, if it’s creative, catchy and cutting-edge entertainment you’re looking for, then The Book of Mormon is, well not a “must read,” but a “must see.”

The Book of Mormon runs through March 2 in Uihlein Hall at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. Running time: 2 hours, 30 minutes including a 15-minute intermission. Contains explicit language, parental discretion is advised. Four more information, call: 414-273-7121, or visit: marcuscenter.org.