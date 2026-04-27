‘Dinner’ Conversation in Next Act’s Flawless Drama

× Expand Photo via Next Act Theatre 'Dinner with the Duchess' - Next Act Theatre (2026) L to R: Mai Abe, Laura Gordon and and Andrew May in Next Act Theatre's 'Dinner with the Duchess' now through May 17 (2026)

It’s an organic interview with over dinner. The drama cuts a line between casual social interaction and something altogether deeper in Next Act Theatre’s Dinner with the Duchess. An intimately complex Laura Gordon stars as a world-renowned violinist named Margaret who is speaking with a journalist at the end of her career. Mai Abe deftly crafts a captivating portrayal of an emotionally engaged writer looking to find the hidden inner shadows of a towering figure in contemporary symphonic music. Andrew May rounds-out the cast as Margaret’s husband David, who finds subtle (and not-so-subtle) ways to bridge the various emotional and intellectual distances between interviewer and interviewee. The script could have easily marched across the stage in the cliche of a diva standing in opposition to a cunningly empathic journalist. Thankfully, Gordon’s charm sparkles throughout the production. Her charisma carries Margaret through her more ruthless moments. She’s not cold and distanced like some kind of living legend. She’s endearingly human. It’s quite a performance.

The entire conversation plays out in real time. It’s an intermissionless 75-minute interview over pasta in a very nice and spacious dining area of an apartment that just happens to be in a theatre onstage. Playwright Nick Green manages a clever balance between the esoteric culture of the symphony and larger themes of art, artist, life and fame. Next Act is closing out its season with a flawless, little drama with an impressively immense thematic scope. Director Samantha Martinson keeps the nuanced rhythm of the production moving with intricate, little moments of wit, wisdom and emotional intensity. The inner complexities of Green’s script resonate with haunting strength under Martinson’s direction.

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Next Act Theatre’s production of Dinner with the Duchess continues through May 17 at Next Act’s space on 255 S. Water St. For ticket reservations and more, visit Next Act online.