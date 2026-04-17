Distinct Storytelling in ‘Sparrows Fall’

× Expand Photo by Richard Gustin 'Sparrows Fall' company at Norvell Commons Theatre in Milwaukee (2026) 'Sparrows Fall' company at Norvell Commons Theatre in Milwaukee (2026)

Sparrows Fall is a play brimming over with ideas and topics in a format that asks much of its audience. Sit up and pay close attention as the dialogue quickly moves and shifts in an almost scream-of -consciousness flow. This is less about the destination, and more about the journey. And there are various “stops” along the way where the storytelling makes the journey worthwhile.

Expand Image by Richard Gustin Sparrows Fall - Richard Gustin/Theatre Gigante 'Sparrows Fall' poster

Written and directed by Richard Gustin in a co-production with Theatre Gigante, the original work is in the style of various aspects of chamber theater: minimal staging, actors speaking directly to the audience—12 in this case—and dialogue that is often satirical and exaggerated in tone and movement.

The rapid-fire exchange of topics takes a bit of getting used to: 9/11, Continental Drift, personal dreams, politics. It’s all there—and more. And the ensemble works together in a unified voice as well as individually, perched on stools, glancing down on scripts set on stands.

Serious to Funny

Expand Photo by Richard Gustin 'Sparrows Fall' - Theatre Gigante / Richard Gustin L to R: Jaleesa Joy, Christopher Goode and A.J. Magoon perform 'Sparrows Fall' (2026)

\Where Sparrows Fall really finds its way is in three distinct pieces of storytelling. In Act One, the very serious topic of animal poaching turns into a funny riff on the children’s book character, Babar the Elephant, fervently and emphatically recounted by David Flores. It’s a welcome “stop” along of the way.

But the centerpiece of Sparrows Fall is in the story about the Holocaust at the end of the first act. One of the overarching themes running throughout the work is in forgetting and remembering. And this applies to the telling of the story of Jacob, an almost 13-year-old boy who dared to meet the gaze of a Gestapo office when stopped on the street on his way home from school. Abducted and sent to Auschwitz, the haunting story is beautifully told in a quiet, calm manner by Flora Coker. Her almost matter of fact stillness only serves to amplify the horror of what happens. We know. And we remember.

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Act Two turns into a straight-out parody of modern-day political rally, with all the current cultural references and oft-heard slogans, but with a heightened sense of satire. Christoper Goode embodies every possible stereotype of the “Everyman Candidate.” Funny, bombastic, zealous and righteous, his high energy performance is welcome comic relief.

In those stories, Sparrows Fall lifts our spirits with humor, with sadness. And ultimately, with remembering— past and present.

Sparrows Fall runs through April 26 in Norvell Commons at St. Christopher’s Church, 7845 N. River Road, River Hills. Running time: one hour, 45 minutes, plus a 10-minute intermission. Recommended for ages 15 and older. Please Note: this production contains themes of violence and oppression. For more information, visit: www.theatregigante.org.