‘Elf the Musical’ Makes Santa’s ‘Nice’ List

It’s impossible to convey the amount of sugar-fueled sweetness contained within the national Broadway tour of Elf the Musical, which opened Tuesday at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Let’s just say it’s enough to steer the show towards becoming a contemporary holiday hit. Elf the Musical continues through Sunday.

Based on the 2003 film starring Will Ferrell, Elf the Musical basically follows the same plot line: On Santa’s journey to deliver toys one fateful Christmas, a toddler somehow crawls into his sack. Since the child is living in an orphanage, no one thinks to look for him (at least, not at the North Pole). The child is called Buddy and is raised by Santa’s elves as one of their own.

Over time, Buddy’s true identity becomes a closely held secret. Although he eventually grows up to tower over the elves, Buddy keeps thinking that he, too, is an elf.

Santa eventually reveals to the 30-year-old Buddy that he is, in fact, human. Santa (who apparently knows everything) remembers the full names of Buddy’s parents (but not Buddy’s real name, it seems). Buddy learns that one of his parents is still living. In fact, he’s an executive at a children’s book publishing company in New York City and works in the Empire State Building. Buddy sets off to find his father, who is in for a big surprise. He has no idea that he fathered a son during his college years.

At the risk of getting a Christmas stocking filled with coal, the musical is nowhere near as charming as the film on which it is based. This is no reflection on actor Jackson Reagin, who stars as Buddy. In fact, Reagin is the show’s high point, as he must be to making the show even moderately successful. Tall, lanky and animated, armed with a goofy grin and eternally upbeat manner, Reagin makes a fine stand-in for Will Ferrell as Buddy.

One can only imagine how crazy New York City must look to a kid raised in the rural landscape of the North Pole. At home, Buddy’s favorite chore was to staff the cocoa cart, handing out drinks to the elves as they toiled in their toy workshop.

Buddy sees the world as a young child. He is distracted and enchanted by anything that glitters, which undoubtedly makes Christmas his favorite holiday. In New York, he eventually meets his family, which now includes his dad (Ralph Prentice Daniel), his dad’s wife (Marie Lemon) and their 12-year-old son. If you take your kids to see this show, don’t blame them for wanting a brother like Buddy. Buddy wears a green elf costume and eats cold spaghetti for breakfast (topped by maple syrup). He is also an absolute whiz at assembling mechanical toys. No wonder his kid brother, Michael (Theodore Lowenstein), instantly falls in love with him.

Love Among Elves

As in the film, Buddy develops a love interest with another “elf,” who is actually a tough New Yorker dressed as an elf for her job at Macy’s. Unlike Zooey Deschanel in the film, this Jovie (Tara Nicole Vinson) never has time to develop her character. Almost instantly, she goes from being “bitchy” (her inappropriate description in a family-friendly show) to falling for Buddy’s juvenile charm. Vinson does an exceptionally fine job with her limited role. She even gets her own song, “Never Fall in Love (with an Elf),” which she delivers with precision.

The rest of the score isn’t much to sing about (pun intended). Just like the song in Mary Poppins’ “Supercalifragaliciousexpialidocious,” kids in the audience may be captivated by one of Elf’s songs, “Sparklejollytwinklejingley.” The show features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, with a book by Tony winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin. The production numbers are nicely staged (choreography by Connor Gallagher). Direction by Sam Scalamoni.

One of the songs really doesn’t belong here. Called “Nobody Cares About Santa,” it includes a group of department-store Santas who are winding down after their shifts. They gather at a Chinese restaurant (the only one still open on Christmas Eve). It’s no surprise that they complain about sore knees and snotty kids.

In fact, the notion of dancing Santas is a great idea for a production number. But why not give them something more upbeat to sing about? We hear enough griping later in the show from the “real” Santa, whose sleigh runs out of “Christmas cheer” while soaring over New York. As fans of the film recall, he lands in Central Park and is temporarily stranded. Only by passersby singing “loud and clear, for all to hear,” will Santa’s sleigh have enough “juice” to continue its journey.

Another highlight is the live orchestra, which does its part in lending a Broadway experience to the show. Orchestrations are by Doug Besterman.

Colorful Choreography Brims with Holiday Cheer

This non-Equity production boasts a fine cast of young professionals, especially the ensemble members who must “dance” on their knees while wearing shoes (elves, right?). The knees-as-feet effect is nicely done, and it might even fool the kiddies (until the dancers jump up at the finale and rip off their “shoes”). A dizzying explosion of costumes (by Gregg Barnes) dress the elves, Santa (Mark Fishback) and Mrs. Santa to perfection; ditto for the Christmas crew working at Macy’s. Buddy’s executive dad, his boss (Tyler Price Robinson) and the office staff also dress in appropriate corporate attire.

The set design (by Christine Peters) does the most it can with a limited budget. We see some splashy backdrops (such as the Empire State Building, lit for Christmas), but also some cheesy cut-outs (the narwhal and a pair of polar bears).

Parents should be advised that the show runs 2 hours, 30 minutes, which may be too long for very young children’s attention spans.

Overall, there’s enough onstage glitter, sparkle and talent in Elf the Musical to enchant families looking for holiday entertainment. Even if the production can’t match the film’s charm and pizzazz, it should inspire at least a glimmer of goodwill in anticipation of the real holidays to come.

Elf the Musical continues through Sunday Dec. 1 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 N. Water St. The show runs 2 hours, 30 minutes with one intermission. For tickets, go to marcuscenter.org, or call the box office at 414-273-7206.