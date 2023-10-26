Even the Devil Learns a Lesson in Renaissance’s ‘Witch’

× Expand Photo by Ross Zentner Renaissance Theaterworks' ‘Witch’ Joe Picchetti as Frank Thorney, Reese Madigan as Sir Arthur Banks and James Carrington as Cuddy Banks in Renaissance Theaterworks' ‘Witch’.

‘Tis the season for ghosts, goblins, carved pumpkins …. and witches. What perfect timing, then, for Renaissance Theaterworks to serve up Witch. This delightful, innovative dark comedy opened Sunday and continues through Nov. 12.

There are jokes galore amid the somber plot details, which involve a devil coming to town to collect souls. Jen Silverman’s play is set in an English village in the 17th century, yet the dialogue is completely contemporary. This means that the handsome devil (Neil Brookshire) utters dialogue lines such as “I’m happy that you’re completely Zen about this.” You get the picture.

That leaves plenty of room for fun, and audiences can expect to laugh along with the exploits of a royal family gone amok. There’s an unhappy king (Reese Madigan), still pining for his late wife; a vengeful son (James Carrington) who loathes an interloper in their midst; a poor but quick-witted young man (Joe Picchetti) who has taken residence at the castle, thanks to the king’s munificence; an older woman (Marti Gobel) who is deemed a witch and therefore an outcast from society; and a much younger woman (Eva Nimmer) who serves as a castle serving woman and is now trapped in a relationship that went from blissful to one that’s verbally abusive.

Many of these characters are grist for the devil’s soul-collecting mission. Somewhat similar to the villainous Ursula in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” the devil promises untold rewards in exchange for one’s soul. Of course, there’s a catch, and each character in Witch ponders whether the rewards are worth the price. The (literal) soul-searching element takes the play into more thoughtful and serious territory.

The excellent cast (under the able direction of Suzan Fete) clears these hurdles with ease. This is a chance for audiences to see many familiar faces from the local theater community at the top of their game.

‘Witch’ Is Designed for the Young at Heart

This is not a play for your younger trick-or-treaters. There are adult elements in Witch (no spoiler alerts here) that grapple with serious social issues such as class hierarchy, patrimony, the invisibility felt by women “of a certain age,” the objectifying of young women, and taboos involving sexual orientation. In this way, Witch feels fresh, unexpected and modern.

Milwaukeeans will get a special kick out of jokes relating to “potluck suppers,” as described by the devil (Brookshire) to an unknowing Elizabeth (Gobel). Other humorous interludes are served up by the devilishly comic Cuddy (Carrington) as he demonstrates the rhythmic patterns of his folk dancing style.

Even the glorious costumes (by Amy Horst) meld traditional 17th century attire with a soupcon of modernity (such as an elaborate woman’s bustier made of satin, for instance). Even Carrington’s hilarious “folk dancing costume,” featuring a cape made of embroidered sections and long strands of dangling ribbons, earn at least a chuckle.

The exploits in Witch take place on a set (by Jeffrey D. Kmiec) that looks like it’s taken straight from another classic play, The Crucible. There are sturdily crafted wood tables and benches, and carved wood chairs, all placed on a plank floor. Far above hang a series of wooden ladders strewn with flower and herb bouquets strung upside down for drying. The ladders (invisibly) move up and down during frequent black outs between scenes to create a unique textural element.

Stage lighting (Noele Stollmack) and music (by Josh Schmidt) become dramatic during a fistfight between Cuddy and the interloper, who wishes to be named as the king’s heir. Realistic punches and knee jabs to the crotch are courtesy of fight choreographer Jamie Cheatham.

There’s a lot happening during every minute of the show, which makes the play’s run time of 100 minutes (without intermission) seem to fly by. Witch has many elements that would attract a woman-run company such as Renaissance Theaterworks to stage it. The two female characters in the play, at different phases of their lives, are clearly exploited by the culture that surrounds them. And the charming devil (Brookshire) finds himself unsuspectingly attracted to the older woman (Gobel) as they find a commonality in life’s expectations of them. Overall, Witch is perfect date-night fare and a great way to commemorate this spooky season.

Witch continues through Nov. 12 at Next Act Theatre, 255 S. Water St. For tickets, click on r-t-w.com or call 414-278-0765.