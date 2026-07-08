Even with Updated Lingo, APT’s “Uncle Vanya” Stays True to Original

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Uncle Vanya (2026) - American Players Theatre Casey Hoekstra, David Daniel, Leslie Brott & Marcus Truschinski in American Players Theatre's 'Uncle Vanya' (2026)

American Players Theatre’s 47th summer season, now in full swing, includes Anton Chekhov’s classic, Uncle Vanya. Unlike the other two productions now performing in APT’s Hill Theatre, Thornton Wilder’s The Matchmaker and Shakespeare’s comedy As You like It, Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya shows the flip side of human nature. The dark side. Uncle Vanya continues at the Hill Theatre through September 5.

Despite its remote location in Spring Green, APT is an acknowledged powerhouse of theatrical talent. One of APT’s strengths is that its various productions cover a lot of stylistic ground, which audiences can sample on successive nights. That’s undoubtedly one reason why APT recently was awarded the 2026 Tony Award for Regional Theatre, the nation’s highest award for theater.

Chekhov Hailed for His Influence on Modern Theater

Although acknowledged literary experts often rank the Russian-born Chekhov alongside Shakespeare as one of the greatest playwrights in history, many of his plays (including The Seagull, The Cherry Orchard, Three Sisters and Vanya) are not easy to watch.

That’s the reality confronted by APT regular Nate Burger, who is responsible for the current adaptation of Uncle Vanya now playing on APT’s stage. (Burger is also an actor, and this year he can be seen performing in both of this season’s Shakespeare plays, As You Like It and The Two ‘Gentlemen’ of Verona.)

There are Chekhov purists, Chekhov enthusiasts, and there are curious theatergoers who are attending their first Chekhov play. One wonders which group will get the most out of this revised Uncle Vanya. Burger writes with clarity and a deep understanding of who these characters are.

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This is a rare opportunity for APT playgoers to see Chekhov’s work staged in such a professional context. Since it’s definitely not a crowd pleaser, not many theaters (except for university theaters) are likely to stage it.

One of Burger’s main contributions is to insert some modern language to help audiences better understand what emotions Chekhov’s characters are expressing. One character in particular (a doctor, no less) keeps referring to himself as a “weirdo.”

Original 19th Century Timeframe

Other than that (and some exceptional directorial choices, to be discussed later), this Chekhov doesn’t stray far from a standard production. The APT production is set in the play’s original timeframe, around the end of the 19th century. Female characters often wear long skirts in the countryside setting where Uncle Vanya takes place. Bearded male characters wear roughly made work shirts, and their outfits appear colorless and drab. (Think brown suits and faded green work jackets.)

The exception is an aging professor, who first appears in a stylish suit of that period. His lovely young wife, Yelena (Tracie Lane), is fetchingly attired in the latest fashions. She alone brings a spark of life to the otherwise dismal existence they endure. The excellent costumes are courtesy of designer Holly Payne.

According to the program notes, the play is set in the “living room of a large, rural estate in Russia.” The well-made furniture suggests a comfortable home, large enough for welcoming guests and the occasional visitor. In this case, the visitor is most often the town doctor, Mikhail (Casey Hoekstra). He is often summoned to assess a retired professor’s gout (Alexander, the professor, is played with an intense dislike ability by Brian Mani). It is difficult to envision why the lovely young Yelena agrees to become the grouchy old professor’s second wife.

In many ways, the character of the doctor is a substitute for Chekhov himself. Chekhov lived a difficult, unhappy life, marred by poverty and misfortune. Like the doctor, Chekhov was what is now considered to be a climate activist. Although Mikhail works from dawn to dusk healing the sick, he is more interested in maintaining the trees and flowers on his property.

He presciently foresees the effects of reckless industrialization to the natural world. He envisions species of animals that will eventually become extinct, of forests reduced to rubble. Hoekstra impresses with the range of feelings he must convey in this pivotal role.

Drowning Sorrows in Vodka

Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Uncle Vanya (2026) - American Players Theatre Casey Hoekstra, David Daniel and Marcus Truschinski in American Players Theatre's 'Uncle Vanya' (2026)

All of the characters seemed locked in a situation of existential dread. They move about the house as if sleepwalking. Vanya himself (Marcus Truschinski) is one of the most disillusioned among them. He complains of wasting his adult life while doing the professor’s bidding. Now he sees the professor as a “phony,” who spent “25 years scribbling about art.” Vanya now claims “to be too old to learn something new. I want vigor and excitement,” he claims. “Now I’m stuck in this broken body. I want my old life back.” (That’s a fairly depressing sentiment for someone who is only in his late 40s.) “The only thing ahead (of me) is death,” he concludes.

Making things in the household even more complicated, both Vanya and Mikhail confess their love for Yelena. This is a constant irritant to the professor’s daughter, Sonya (Maggie Cramer), who has secretly been in love with Mikhail for many years. Social convention prevents her from making the first move. So she enlists Yelena to draw the information out of him. Yelena knows this task is pointless; yet she agrees.

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Yelena knows that her beauty alone won’t sustain her forever. “I’m an insignificant person,” she says. “My dreams will never be fulfilled.” Yet Sonya feels little sympathy for Yelena’s whining. By Sonya’s own admission, her plain face will never turn any male heads. (This is entirely in Sonya’s own mind, as the actor Maggie Cramer who plays Sonya is, in truth, an attractive young girl.) What’s worse, Mani (as the elderly professor) often overlooks his daughter Sonya’s presence, even when she is standing in the same room.

Expertly unfolding this drama is APT Artistic Director Brenda DeVita. At two points in the play, she has the characters wordlessly move around the set like chess pieces. During this interlude, Russian-style folk music can be heard (music, composition and sound design by Sartje Pickett). There’s also some lovely balalaika music in the show’s prelude.

Dimwitted “Waffles” Provides Some Comic Relief

Some lighter musical moments are provided by a nearby neighbor, nicknamed “Waffles” (David Daniel) by Vanya. Other characters include Marina, an elderly nanny (Karen Janes Woditsch) and Maria, mother of the professor’s first wife (Leslie Brott). Vanya is her son. All three do an excellent job of presenting their various characters.

Working together, Burger and DeVita are able to mine some occasional humor in the script. At one point, Yelena looks around the living room and sees only sad, dejected faces. “I can’t believe it’s only September,” she says. “What will we do in the winter?”

One suspects that when winter arrives, the characters will still feel trapped inside their cavernous home. There will be more finger-pointing, more expressions of unrequited love, more ruminations about life being pointless, and certainly, more vodka will be passed around the dining table.

Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya is performed In the outdoor Hill Theater through September 5 at American Players Theatre in Spring Green. The play runs almost 3 hours, with one intermission. For tickets, go online to americanplayers.org, or call the box office at 608-588-2361.