Feast of Crispian’s ‘Soul Journey Out of Vietnam’

Image via The Feast of Crispian

“Shakespeare with Veterans” is not what is sounds like at first. ‘Veterans” refers to military service people. “Shakespeare” refers to professional actors who work with these vets by using theater to help them heal as part of their pose war recovery process. And it’s the Feast of Crispian, a non-political organization that puts it all together with its production of And Welcome Home Again: A Soul Journey Out of Vietnam.

And Welcome Home Again brings together nine Vietnam vets who share their experiences of war in their own words. By using theater as the backdrop, Feast of Crispian hopes to help the vets overcome trauma as well as deal with those issues surrounding reintegrating back into their lives after their tours of duty.

Given the centuries between Shakespeare and today’s military, the Bard’s works are actually a logical choice in working with veterans: many of his stories deal with war, the aftermath of war and the struggles to return to everyday life after the battles are over.

The organization’s name has its roots in Shakespeare, in particular, Henry V as the king addresses his commanders before the Battle of Agincourt, referencing the day as “the Feast of Crispian, He that outlives this day, and comes safe home...”

But there is also a more contemporary reference as well. The popular bestseller and 2001 HBO miniseries, “Band of Brothers,” takes its name from the same speech.

Be it Shakespeare or the current crisis in Afghanistan, wounded warriors find a place on the stage in And Welcome Home Again: A Soul Journey Out of Vietnam. And by doing so, can continue their journey toward healing, finding a place called home.

Aug. 26-August 28 at The Next Act Theater, 225 S. Water St. Admission is free. Reservations are recommended. For more information, call 414-278-0765, or visit: www.feastofcrispian.org